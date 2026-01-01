Recycled Materials
ACG Trailwind
Men's Storm-FIT ADV Jacket
This product is made from at least 75% recycled nylon fibres
Wind in your face and shoes slipping in the mud—this jacket can handle it. We used ultra-lightweight nylon that has windproof and waterproof tech for a weather-ready design. And if the storm chills out, it packs into a small internal pocket for easy storage.
- Colour Shown: Anthracite/Summit White
- Style: IO9695-060
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
ACG Trailwind
Wind in your face and shoes slipping in the mud—this jacket can handle it. We used ultra-lightweight nylon that has windproof and waterproof tech for a weather-ready design. And if the storm chills out, it packs into a small internal pocket for easy storage.
Product Details
- Body: 100% nylon. Mesh: 82% polyester/18% elastane.
- Elastic cuffs
- Reflective ACG and Swoosh logos
- Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Anthracite/Summit White
- Style: IO9695-060
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′3″ (191cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled nylon in Nike products begins as a variety of materials, including recycled carpet and used fish nets. The nylon is cleaned, sorted and converted into flakes before undergoing chemical or mechanical recycling processes to create new, recycled nylon yarns.
- Garments that use materials made from recycled nylon reduce carbon emissions by up to 50% compared to virgin nylon.
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ACG Trailwind