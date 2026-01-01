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Nike ACG Pegasus Trail Men's Trail-Running Shoes - Black/Anthracite/Summit White

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Nike ACG Pegasus Trail

Men's Trail-Running Shoes

149,99 €
Black/Anthracite/Summit White
Cream II/Light Orewood Brown/Safety Orange/Cream II
Summit White/Phantom/Safety Orange/Black
Baltic Blue/Light Orewood Brown/Ironstone/Summit White
Spruce Fog/Sea Glass/Black Spruce
Jade Horizon/Light Silver/Safety Orange/Phantom
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  • Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Summit White
  • Style: HV8116-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: China

Nike ACG Pegasus Trail

149,99 €

Run your scenic miles with cushioned comfort and grippy traction.

A shoe made for the trails with the responsiveness you know from the road. That's what the ACG Pegasus Trail is for—running scenic miles in cushioned comfort. We made sure it has the grip you need for traction on wet terrain. And the fit? A wider forefoot gives your toes extra wiggle room.

Engineered mesh upper

Tried and trusted, the upper is made from lightweight engineered mesh that combines durability and breathability.

ReactX foam midsole

This edition of the Peg Trail has more ReactX foam than before. The increased stack height provides energy return with a responsive, stable feel.

High-Traction Outsole

Splash your way through wet trails and technical terrain—this generation of Nike's All-Terrain Compound (ATC) gives you more traction than previous versions.

Re-designed toe box

Uphill or downhill, we added extra room in the toe box and forefoot for comfort all the miles long. A wider design means more stability on technical trails.

Product details

  • Weight: approx. 305g (men's UK 9)
  • Heel-to-toe drop: 8mm
  • Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Summit White
  • Style: HV8116-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: China

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike ACG Pegasus Trail Men's Trail-Running Shoes

    Nike ACG Pegasus Trail

    149,99 €

    All-terrain grip and comfort. Made to wreak havoc on every surface.

    Engineered For

    Trail Running

    Terrain

    Moderately Technical

    Cushioning

    Responsive

    Shoe Weight

    Approx. 305g (Men's UK 9)

    Heel-to-Toe Drop

    8mm

    Tech Specs

    Shoe Weight

    Approx. 305g (Men's UK 9)

    Heel-to-Toe Drop

    8mm

    Powered By

    ReactX Foam & Nike Trail All Terrain Compound (ATC) Rubber

    Features That Perform

    • High-Traction Outsole

      Splash your way through wet trails and technical terrain—this generation of Nike's All-Terrain Compound (ATC) gives you more traction than previous versions.

    • ReactX Foam Midsole

      This edition of the Peg Trail has more ReactX foam than before. The increased stack height provides energy return with a responsive, stable feel.

    • Redesigned Toe Box

      Uphill or downhill, we added extra room in the toe box and forefoot for comfort on every mile. A wider design means more stability on technical trails.

    • Engineered Mesh Upper

      Tried and trusted, the upper is made from lightweight engineered mesh that combines durability and breathability.

    Liam Meirow

    "Check for durability. Check for comfort. And we're running pretty quick too, so check in that box. It's the trifecta of shoe capabilities in my opinion".

    Liam Meirow

    ACG Athlete, Wildwood Trail FKT holder

    Complete the look

    Item 3 of 3