Nike ACG GOAT Pack Gilet (5L)

Recycled Materials
Nike ACG GOAT
Pack Vest (5L)
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
The Nike ACG Pack Vest is designed to reduce bouncing and help keep your items secure during your run. Thoughtfully placed pockets help distribute weight evenly, while pull tabs give you quick and easy access when you need it. Hydration compatible for two 500ml flasks in front and a 2L bladder in the back.
- Colour Shown: Grey Fog/Safety Orange/Summit White
- Style: IQ7354-039
- Country/Region of Origin: South Korea
Nike ACG GOAT
The Nike ACG Pack Vest is designed to reduce bouncing and help keep your items secure during your run. Thoughtfully placed pockets help distribute weight evenly, while pull tabs give you quick and easy access when you need it. Hydration compatible for two 500ml flasks in front and a 2L bladder in the back.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
- Adjustable front cinch closure lets you adjust your fit.
- Woven loops and removable bungees on the back hold extra gear and can work with most pole-storage systems.
Product Details
- 82% polyester/12% elastane/6% nylon
- Includes a whistle and key hook
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Grey Fog/Safety Orange/Summit White
- Style: IQ7354-039
- Country/Region of Origin: South Korea
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
Reviews (0)
Reviews (0)
No reviews
Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike ACG GOAT.
Nike ACG GOAT