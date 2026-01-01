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Recycled Materials
Nike ACG Fly
Unstructured Cap
37,99 €
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
Here to help you enjoy the outdoors, we designed this cap to help shield you from the elements. Water-repellent fabric helps keep you comfortable in light rain and the adjustable strap lets you fine-tune the perfect fit.
- Colour Shown: Photon Dust/College Grey/Black/Photon Dust
- Style: IH8673-025
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Nike ACG Fly
37,99 €
Here to help you enjoy the outdoors, we designed this cap to help shield you from the elements. Water-repellent fabric helps keep you comfortable in light rain and the adjustable strap lets you fine-tune the perfect fit.
Benefits
- Fly caps all have a snug and athletic fit with a low depth.
- The water-repellent finish helps keep you dry in wet weather.
Product Details
- 100% polyester.
- Flat bill
- Dri-FIT sweatband
- Adjustable strap with clip
- Embroidered Nike ACG logo
- Hand-wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Photon Dust/College Grey/Black/Photon Dust
- Style: IH8673-025
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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Nike ACG Fly
37,99 €