ACG Air Deschutz+ Sandals

Best Sandals Ever
MatildaS12959358
I love these and wear them all the time. I wish Nike would make them in women’s sizes again. I’d like another pair.
From city hikes to canyon trails and long walks on the beach, the Nike ACG Air Deschutz + is built to get you places. Its classic '90s look is paired with a rugged outdoor-inspired design made from quick-drying materials with plush cushioning. Strap in and let the elements of nature shape your character.
ACG Air Deschutz+
NOT YOUR BASIC SANDAL.
From city hikes to canyon trails and long walks on the beach, the Nike ACG Air Deschutz + is built to get you places. Its classic '90s look is paired with a rugged outdoor-inspired design made from quick-drying materials with plush cushioning. Strap in and let the elements of nature shape your character.
This product was designed and tested in Oregon, USA. The state's vast wilderness and climate served as inspiration for the sandal's look and purpose.
Nike Air unit in the heel gives you cushioning for those wet and rocky adventures.
Whether you're splashing in creeks or hopping boulders, the quick-drying materials in the upper and sticky rubber outsole keep you ready for the outdoors. Hook-and-loop straps let you quickly personalise your fit to match the day's adventures.
Ready to conquer or escape the urban landscape, Nike All Conditions Gear outfits you in modern wear that tackles the elements. Windproof and waterproof fabrics and breathable technologies keep you covered, while next-level design equips you with versatile storage and style options.
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.9 stars
Best Sandals Ever
MatildaS12959358
I love these and wear them all the time. I wish Nike would make them in women’s sizes again. I’d like another pair.
Love acg, broke before 3 months.
Nicholas263462608
Love ACG, but these sandals broke on my first hike with them. Wore them casually beforehand, and the hike wasn’t very strenuous. So pretty disappointed in that I loved these sandals. Haven’t had them for more the 3 months. Seems the plastic isn’t made for more than walking.
Comfortable and so lite on feet.
IrmaC940524882
Light weight, sleek and comfy. I had to wait until Nike stocked up in my size. But did get tgem second time around. So if you see your size available pick them up. Cause they do go fast. Happy and ready for summer wear.
ACG Air Deschutz+