The Nike Academy Team Hard-Case Duffel Bag is a durable design built to keep you organised. Its hard bottom helps keep your gear safe, while multiple carrying points give you options when going to and from the pitch.
3 Stars
CharlotteAlice - 12 Mar 2021
Wanted it for a weekend away and was more like an average gym bag. Could fit a bag a toiletries, a tracksuit, a pair of shoes and a water bottle. Has a lot of pockets and the bottom is very solid but just wasn’t big enough for me