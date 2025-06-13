Nike Academy Team Football Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)

Nike duffle bag
Annaliisa wheeler
It’s bigger than I thought, really good quality I love it. It fits all my football gear in it plus more, easy to handle and carry and I’m glad I brought it
The Nike Academy Team Duffel Bag is a durable design built to keep you organised. Designated compartments provide space for your ball, boots and clothes—while multiple straps let you comfortably carry your gear when you're on the go.
Nike Academy Team
CONVENIENT STORAGE TO AND FROM THE PITCH.
The Nike Academy Team Duffel Bag is a durable design built to keep you organised. Designated compartments provide space for your ball, boots and clothes—while multiple straps let you comfortably carry your gear when you're on the go.
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.4 stars
Nike duffle bag
Annaliisa wheeler
It’s bigger than I thought, really good quality I love it. It fits all my football gear in it plus more, easy to handle and carry and I’m glad I brought it
LisaP702958956
Please bring back the red one and also more coloured for women
Bag
LouiseB506296906
Great size bag for my son for the gym & easy to carry
Nike Academy Team