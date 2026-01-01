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Recycled Materials
Nike Academy+
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Shirt
29,99 €
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
Own the field with this sweat-wicking football top. Built to feel smooth, lightweight and breathable, it features a mesh panel on the back to provide extra airflow.
- Colour Shown: Black/White/White
- Style: IF1524-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Nike Academy+
29,99 €
Own the field with this sweat-wicking football top. Built to feel smooth, lightweight and breathable, it features a mesh panel on the back to provide extra airflow.
Product Details
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/White/White
- Style: IF1524-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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Nike Academy+
29,99 €