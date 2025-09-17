triangle, start, resume, beginVideo
 
image 1 of 6
Highly Rated
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top - Black/Dark Smoke Grey

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top

99,99 €
Black/Dark Smoke Grey
Thunder Grey/Dark Shadow
Bleached Lilac/Platinum Violet
Select SizeSize Guide
  • Fits large; we recommend ordering a size down

Extraordinarily soft and smooth, our ImpossiblySoft fabric feels made for all-day motion. It's a double-knit material that adds structure to this top while wicking sweat—for comfort that doesn't quit.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Style: HQ8188-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

99,99 €

Extraordinarily soft and smooth, our ImpossiblySoft fabric feels made for all-day motion. It's a double-knit material that adds structure to this top while wicking sweat—for comfort that doesn't quit.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Open front pocket holds your essentials.

Product details

  • 1/2-length zip with thin moulded pull
  • Signature locker loop at the back of the neck
  • Matt silicone branding on the left sleeve
  • Body: 51% polyester/25% modal/15% cotton/9% elastane. Pocket lining: 100% cotton.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Style: HQ8188-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size S and is 5′9″ (175cm approx.)
    • Oversized fit: exaggerated and spacious
    • Fits large; we recommend ordering a size down
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (36)

4.8 stars

  • Picante Red has Orange in it

    DougB73559074

    Just showed up today. My wife really likes it, but the picante red/mystic red has a lot of orange in it. It's a great color, it just won't match our team colors like we hoped.

  • Lovely soft crop jumper

    Alex G

    Soft, light but warm jumper - perfect for gym and casual wear - I went up a size to get a real oversize look

  • Favorite sweater

    Melody-annW620057219

    By far my favorite sweater by Nike! The material is soooo soft and comfortable to wear. I wish they had it in every color (pink) Even after a few washes the material feels brand new

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

99,99 €

Complete the look

Item 3 of 38

Tailored for all-day comfort

A new collection featuring polished looks and a luxurious feel.

"I definitely bring my mentality into my outfit. I stand out in a unique way".

—Vashti Cunningham, 24.7 high jumper

ImpossiblySoft

Refined for everyday comfort, this double-knit fabric takes softness to all-new heights.

Luxurious feel

For athletes, performance is a lifestyle. Add this performance fabric with luxurious softness into your rotation, for next-level comfort.