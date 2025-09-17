Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top

Picante Red has Orange in it
DougB73559074
Just showed up today. My wife really likes it, but the picante red/mystic red has a lot of orange in it. It's a great color, it just won't match our team colors like we hoped.
Extraordinarily soft and smooth, our ImpossiblySoft fabric feels made for all-day motion. It's a double-knit material that adds structure to this top while wicking sweat—for comfort that doesn't quit.
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Extraordinarily soft and smooth, our ImpossiblySoft fabric feels made for all-day motion. It's a double-knit material that adds structure to this top while wicking sweat—for comfort that doesn't quit.
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.8 stars
Picante Red has Orange in it
DougB73559074
Just showed up today. My wife really likes it, but the picante red/mystic red has a lot of orange in it. It's a great color, it just won't match our team colors like we hoped.
Lovely soft crop jumper
Alex G
Soft, light but warm jumper - perfect for gym and casual wear - I went up a size to get a real oversize look
Favorite sweater
Melody-annW620057219
By far my favorite sweater by Nike! The material is soooo soft and comfortable to wear. I wish they had it in every color (pink) Even after a few washes the material feels brand new
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
A new collection featuring polished looks and a luxurious feel.
—Vashti Cunningham, 24.7 high jumper
Refined for everyday comfort, this double-knit fabric takes softness to all-new heights.
For athletes, performance is a lifestyle. Add this performance fabric with luxurious softness into your rotation, for next-level comfort.