Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie
Earn your calm with Nike 24.7. Made for intentional recovery and everyday prep, this sweat-wicking hoodie offers an elevated take on comfort. Our ImpossiblySoft fabric gives it a refined, polished look and an incredibly soft and smooth feel—perfect for the cool-down and the comeback.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Dark Smoke Grey
- Style: IR8807-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Earn your calm with Nike 24.7. Made for intentional recovery and everyday prep, this sweat-wicking hoodie offers an elevated take on comfort. Our ImpossiblySoft fabric gives it a refined, polished look and an incredibly soft and smooth feel—perfect for the cool-down and the comeback.
Optimise your downtime
With Nike 24.7, comfort is the flex. Designed to support you before and after your workout, these performance-inspired essentials let you own every moment.
Stay Dry
Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
More Benefits
- Our ImpossiblySoft fabric is a smooth double knit made for all-day movement.
- Raglan sleeves with articulated tailoring help you move freely and naturally.
Product details
- Signature locker loop
- Front pocket
- Body: 51% polyester/25% modal/15% cotton/9% elastane. Hood lining: 51% polyester/25% modal/15% cotton/9% elastane. Pocket bag palm side: 79% modal/21% polyester.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Dark Smoke Grey
- Style: IR8807-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′1″ (184cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft