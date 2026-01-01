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Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Cardigan - Black/Dark Smoke Grey

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

Men's Cardigan

114,99 €
Black/Dark Smoke Grey
Celestine Blue/Psychic Blue

Extraordinarily soft and smooth, our ImpossiblySoft fabric feels made for all-day motion. This premium double-knit cardigan is built with clean lines and sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology for the ultimate comfort on the go.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Style: HQ6948-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

114,99 €

Extraordinarily soft and smooth, our ImpossiblySoft fabric feels made for all-day motion. This premium double-knit cardigan is built with clean lines and sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology for the ultimate comfort on the go.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Press-stud closures provide easy styling.
  • Zip front pockets fit your valuables.

Product details

  • Locker loop on the back of the neck
  • Body: 51% polyester/25% modal/15% cotton/9% elastane. Pocket bags: 100% cotton.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Style: HQ6948-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′2″ (188cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Cardigan

    Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

    114,99 €

    Complete the look

    Item 3 of 9

    Tailored for all-day comfort

    A new collection featuring polished looks and a luxurious feel.

    "At the end of the day, you have to feel good".

    —Aurélien Tchouaméni, 24.7 footballer

    ImpossiblySoft

    Refined for everyday comfort, this double-knit fabric takes softness to all-new heights.

    Luxurious feel

    For athletes, performance is a lifestyle. Add this performance fabric with luxurious softness into your rotation, for next-level comfort