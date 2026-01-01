Find a Nike Store
Nike Chinook Centre
3455 Macleod Trail
Unit 295
Calgary, Alberta, T2H 0K8, CA
Closed • Opens at 10:00 AM
Nike Factory Store - Crossiron Mills
261055 Crossiron Blvd.
Unit 275
Rocky View, Alberta, T4A 0G3, CA
Closed • Opens at 11:00 AM
Nike Factory Store - Edmonton
9743-19 Ave. NW
Edmonton, Alberta, T6N 1N5, CA
Closed • Opens at 10:00 AM
Nike Factory Store - Edmonton South
1 Outlet Collection Way
Unit B
Edmonton, Alberta, T9E 1J5, CA
Closed • Opens at 11:00 AM
Nike Market Mall
3625 Shaganappi Trail NW
Unit P010
Calgary, Alberta, T3A 0E2, CA
Closed • Opens at 10:00 AM
Nike West Edmonton
8882 170 St NW
Edmonton, Alberta, T5T 4J2, CA
Closed • Opens at 11:00 AM