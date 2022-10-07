Flohio. The Future Is In The Air

Nike: Can you talk about coming from a self-reliant, DIY place? What's that like? What's the feeling of making something from nothing?



Flohio: My dad loved making stuff with his hands. So, growing up, I always wanted to get my hands dirty. When I was at school, I was asking, "When is art happening? When is drama happening? When is something happening where we're not all looking at the board?" Music is such a hands-on job for me. I can't do something that I'm not a hundred and ten percent fully embodied in. Mate, I live by the code, "Do it yourself". No one is going to do it for you. I like knowing I could get it done myself and the satisfaction of figuring it out.