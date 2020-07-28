What to Eat for Peak Athletic Performance

Athletes often refer to their food as fuel, but it's a lot more than that. "A balanced diet can help you get stronger, healthier and more focused", says John Berardi, PhD, the co-founder of Precision Nutrition and a Nike Performance Council member. "Eating well isn't just about getting in certain nutrients. It's about understanding how those nutrients nourish you".
Berardi, a specialist in nutrient biochemistry, helps athletes unlock the power of nutrition to transform their bodies and performance. He says the first step is to make sure your diet covers these five fundamental categories.