What Is Moisture Wicking and How Does It Work?

During exercise, sweat gets drawn away from your skin and onto the fibres of your T-shirt. If your tee is made from a natural fabric like cotton, the moisture is absorbed into the fibres. This makes the T-shirt feel damp and heavy.



Moisture-wicking fabrics such as polyester take advantage of a process known as "capillary action". The fibres keep the sweat on the surface, acting like channels to transport the sweat to the outer layer of your top. Once there, the sweat evaporates in the air. "This leaves you with a sweat-free and perfectly dry finish", says Christine Wang, founder of TheSkiGirl.com.



Over the years, clothing companies have made moisture-wicking tops even more effective for both men and women by slimming down the fibres. "The finer the diameter, the more individual fibres you can get in one yarn, which means more tiny channels that sweat can run along", says Janet Brady, associate professor of materials technology at Thomas Jefferson University. The result: The fibres wick wetness away and you get a drier, cooler you.



Some T-shirts have a hydrophilic (water-loving) finish applied to the skin side of the fabric. The finish will wick the moisture away from the skin extra-quickly and transport it to the moisture-wicking fibres so they can do the rest of the work, Brady says.



