Nutrition

Watermelon Recovery Smoothie

By Nike Training

Bounce back after your workout with this super-healthy smoothie.

Watermelon: The sweet, summer fruit with tons of hidden benefits. Find out why it's great for muscle recovery and reducing inflammation, and how you can incorporate it into your recovery with this tasty smoothie recipe.

This vegan-friendly drink packs nutrients that can help reduce muscle soreness and replenish electrolytes after an intense workout. Plus, it's easy to make and seriously refreshing. Find out why and get the simple recipe below, along with a few easy prep and customisation tips.

Standout Ingredients (and Why You'll Love Them)

  1. Watermelon packs nutrition.
    The sweet fruit has naturally high levels of lycopene, which studies show can help reduce inflammation and muscle soreness for faster recovery, as well as the amino acid citrulline, which is thought to increase performance by improving blood flow and oxygen uptake. Because watermelon is 92% water, it can also help rehydrate your body after a tough workout.
  2. Cauliflower provides tasteless texture.
    If the whole cauliflower-in-a-smoothie thing is freaking you out, rest assured that it's pretty bland flavour-wise, (you'll likely taste only the sweeter mango and watermelon). The vegetable adds a creamy, dairy-like texture. Consider it a simple way to sneak more veggie options into your diet.

Helpful Tips for Easy Meal Prep

  1. Stock up on ingredients.
    Grab a few bags of frozen produce so you'll have what you need on hand to make multiple servings.
  2. Batch the cauliflower.
    Prep fresh cauliflower ahead of time by cutting the head into florets, steaming them, then freezing them. This is particularly helpful if raw vegetables tend to make you feel bloated.
  3. Store smartly.
    Pack individual servings of mango and cauliflower together in airtight containers, then pop them in the freezer. When you're ready for a smoothie, all you have to do is dump the duo into the blender with the rest of the ingredients.

Want to Customise It? Here Are Some Ideas:

  1. Use any alt milk.
    If you avoid dairy, you're already set. If you have a nut allergy, you can substitute coconut or oat milk for the nut milk.
  2. Add protein.
    To optimise recovery after strength training with the goal of building muscle, consider adding an unflavoured protein powder (opt for plant-based if you want to keep it vegan). You could also add vegetarian-friendly plain Greek yogurt.
  3. Remove some sugar.
    Consider swapping mango for a fruit that's lower in sugar, such as strawberries or blueberries.
  4. Be seed-flexible.
    If you don't have hemp seeds in your cupboard, you can use chia or flax seeds. They'll provide more filling fibre but less protein than hemp does.
How to Make It: Watermelon Recovery Smoothie

Servings: 1
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Total Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

152g cubed watermelon
100g frozen cauliflower florets
40g fresh or frozen chopped mango
30mL fresh lime juice
180ml nut milk
5mL bee pollen, plus more for garnish
5mL hemp seeds, plus more for garnish

Method

  1. Add all the ingredients to a blender. Blend until smooth.
  2. Garnish with bee pollen and hemp seeds. Enjoy immediately with a reusable straw.
