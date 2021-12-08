Bra By Trina: Sports Bra Fashion

Bra By Trina
Trina Nicole: Sports Bra Style Up
Bra By Trina is the latest takeover by the diva of the dancefloor, Trina Nicole. She’s showing us how to Support Your Girls with an issue dedicated to keeping your two closest hunnies hugged close to your chest whatever moves you’re pulling. For Sports Bra Style Up, we’re heading to Trina’s daily catwalk to check out how she wears her fave sports bras. Check out her style diary below.
Carnival Look With Nike Swoosh Bra in White
“This is my Carnival inspired look. I think this is my favourite style up because I love the bright, bold colours which are giving me Caribbean vibes. The jacket is especially attention-grabbing and very true to me. Colour blocking an outfit is my thing, it provides an element of the unexpected- who wants to fade into the background anyway?
My top tip for colour blocking is to always include a neutral colour and that’s why I’ve paired this with a white sports bra. This bra is a classic and iconic in its own right! It’s really simple but never basic and it’s perfect for styling up or being casual. I don’t feel restricted and combined with the great compression I feel fully supported.
This is the type of bra I’d dance in on the streets of Notting Hill Carnival. I would even feel comfortable enough to whip off my top to the bassy sounds of soca music to experience the elements of freedom.”
Double Denim with the Nike Rival Bra in Pink
“This is giving me 90’s throwback-day party vibes. If you know me, you’ll know I live for a great co-ord outfit. I honestly feel like you can’t go wrong with a co-ord set and who doesn’t love double denim?
If I’m being honest, I wouldn’t usually opt for a sports bra with moulded cups, but boy have I been missing out. I feel really secure in this, there’s minimal movement with the padded feature and I’m so surprised at how weightless it is. The fit combined with the smooth material made it feel so snug, which I love! I didn’t have to keep readjusting myself or constantly checking I’m strapped in. Hands down the most trustworthy sports bra I’ve ever experienced.”
Pink Cardigan, Mini Skirt and Nike Indy Bra in Black
“Now this look makes me feel grown and sexy. I love that it combines a statement piece– the pink fur cardigan and the graphic eyeliner to match–very eye-catching if I say so myself.
This sports bra is really stylish and flattering, in fact it makes me feel quite feminine. I would absolutely wear this to the club. Would people even know it was a sports bra? I’ve chosen to pair it with a checkered sequin skirt, but this would equally look amazing with a pair of jeans or leggings.
I also can’t believe this bra is light support, I feel SO supported in this bra *does a little bounce test*. The girls aren’t spilling out and it feels super breathable.”