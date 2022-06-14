How to Strength Train for Results, According to Trainer Ben Bruno

Life is full of BS, but fitness shouldn't be. That's why truth-teller and Nike trainer-to-the-stars Ben Bruno is on a mission to clear up misconceptions, like "More is more" and "No days off", and help everyone—including Chelsea Handler and Justin Timberlake—streamline their sweat to get results in the weight room. On this episode of Trained, the Columbia grad and self-proclaimed "meathead" talks to host Ryan Flaherty, Nike senior director of performance, about how a bad back launched his training career, what he's learnt from working with Hollywood's finest and why some of us may want to break up with burpees (we said "some"!). He also details his super-simple method—which involves repeating just a handful of exercises, his "KISS" formula and his take on the 80/20 rule—so we can all become Bruno Strong on our own.