What Are Torn Rotator Cuff Symptoms? Doctors Explain How To Treat It | Article "OGC"

If you believe you might have damaged your rotator cuff, the first step is to see a doctor. "Have an examination, an X-ray, and possibly an MRI to get a full and proper diagnosis", Metzl said. Once you know what is going on in the shoulder, you can then determine what steps to take.

Depending on age, cause, severity and damage to any other structures in the shoulder, surgery may be necessary to restore your full shoulder function.

"This is when there is a complete rupture of the muscle or, most commonly, where the muscle becomes tendon", Yuen said. But rotator cuff surgery should not be taken lightly.

"Recovering from rotator cuff surgery can take between six months to one year, ideally with ongoing shoulder exercises after", Yuen said.

Luckily, not all rotator cuff injuries need surgery. "In fact, most don't", Metzl said. "It's a good idea to try other approaches first".

If you're considering avoiding surgery or your injury doesn't require surgery, the next step would be to see a physiotherapist, ideally one that specialises in orthopaedics or sports medicine. Because the rotator cuff does not work on its own, but rather works to stabilise the shoulder as other muscles produce movement, progression in rehabilitation will include exercises that first strengthen the rotator cuff, and then involve the rotator cuff in more functional movements, Yuen said.

"The physiotherapist will prescribe mobility and strengthening exercises to restore your function while reconditioning your weaknesses", he said. "The priorities are to reduce pain by decreasing inflammation and increasing blood flow, restoring full shoulder mobility, and then strengthening the muscles of the rotator cuff, as well as the larger muscles of the shoulder and scapula".

Following the treatment plan from a therapist can help you regain strength and stability in the shoulder, and continuing to do your exercises can prevent another rotator cuff injury in the future.



Words by Amy Schlinger, NASM-CPT