Talking Trash with Billie Eilish

Think Global, Act Local with Billie Eilish

Talking Trash: A Conversation about Climate Change

Dr Ayana Elizabeth Johnson and Billie Eilish discuss climate change and how to think globally and act locally. Learn what you can do to make your voice heard.

Last updated: September 27, 2021
7 min read

What We All Can Do To Save The Planet

By Dr Ayana Elizabeth Johnson

When I sat down with Billie Eilish, we discussed our shared commitment to being part of climate solutions. From renewable energy to electrifying transportation, to regenerative agriculture and restoring ecosystems—there are so many solutions we have at our fingertips. From our expansive conversation, a few major themes emerged:

  1. Each person has specific and powerful ways they can contribute. Scientists, artists, activists, teachers, students, executives, farmers, lawyers, trendsetters, web developers etc., all have a role to play.
  2. We need a cultural shift, and young people are leading the way. Raise your voice, live and vote for your environmental values, and change the status quo for climate justice, sustainable fashion and climate policy.
  3. Being informed is key, but that's not enough—we need action!

What Can You Do?

This is the question I get asked most often. Love that so many people are asking!

For years I just said, "I don't know, what are you good at?" Because so often the climate movement asks everyone to do the same things (march, vote, donate, spread the word—and YES, do those things!), but fails to ask us to each bring our superpowers, our magic.

And then I added, "It's not about what you can do, it's about what we can do". Find your crew, your climate squad. You can't do this alone. Join a group, volunteer with an organisation, team up.

And now, after many conversations with students who were really grappling with how they can be most useful, this is my current answer, a Venn diagram. Find the overlap of:

  1. What are you good at?
  2. What is the work that needs doing?
  3. What brings you joy?

Find the epicentre of your Venn diagram and spend as many minutes there as possible. While this is the work of our lifetimes, there is really no reason it needs to be miserable—don't leave out joy!

Get Informed and Take Action

  Move To Zero Community Challenge

    Move To Zero Community Challenge

    We want to celebrate planting 1,000,000 trees by collectively running 1,000,000km together with Nike Run Club. You run, we plant.

    Learn More
  Take Individual Action

    Take Individual Action

    Learn more about and track sustainable behaviours you can practise in your own life with the UN's ActNow Campaign for Individual Action

    Learn More
  Follow Youth Climate Leaders

    Follow Youth Climate Leaders

    – Xiye Bastida: @xiyebeara (Instagram)
    – Melati Wijsen: @melatiwijsen (Instagram)
    – Jerome Foster II: @jeromefosterii (Instagram)

  Fact Sheets

    Fact Sheets

    Urban Ocean Lab's resources on ocean and climate—from sea level rise, to offshore wind energy, to coastal ecosystems

    Learn More
  Podcast: How to Save a Planet

    Podcast: How to Save a Planet

    Podcast about climate solutions, co-hosted by Dr Ayana Elizabeth Johnson and Alex Blumberg

    Learn More
  Book: All We Can Save

    Book: All We Can Save

    An anthology of illuminating writings by women leading on climate, edited by Dr Ayana Elizabeth Johnson and Dr Katharine Wilkinson

    Learn More

Talking Trash: A Conversation about Climate Change

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish and marine biologist and climate expert, Dr Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, tune in from LA and Brooklyn to discuss how to think globally and act locally by deciding what to care about, and how to channel their energy.

"You don't have to be called an activist to talk about what's right".

Billie Eilish

Billie has spoken frequently about her climate anxiety and how it affects her music, partnerships and stadium tours—where she doesn't allow plastic straws in concert venues and even asks audience members to bring their own water containers. But she's always eager to learn more. In the case of Ayana, not only does she have a long career in science and policy, she is also co-founder of Urban Ocean Lab, a think tank for the future of coastal cities, co-founder of The All We Can Save Project, to support women leading on climate, and co-creator of How to Save a Planet, a podcast on climate solutions.

"Climate justice is making sure that everyone has an equal opportunity for a healthy and safe life".

Dr Ayana Elizabeth Johnson

The two chatted about speaking up and staying optimistic. Ultimately, they both agreed that every action counts—and the most important thing is to keep trying.

Tips: 10 Tips for Being a Climate-Justice Advocate

By Xiye Bastida

  • Talking Trash with Billie Eilish

    Here are ten things you can do to be a climate-justice advocate. Remember, the world doesn't change when 1,000 people do climate-justice advocacy perfectly; it changes when billions of people do it the best they can

    Follow Xiye
  • Talking Trash with Billie Eilish

    1. Don't start from scratch, there are hundreds of existing initiatives that you can join

    2. Maintain good communication with your peers and the adult organisations that you partner with

  3. Take good care of yourself and others

    3. Take good care of yourself and others

    4. Make your activism intersectional, include all stakeholders in your decision-making and don't tokenise

  • Talking Trash with Billie Eilish

    5. Just for the sake of efficiency, don't do things the patriarchal way, the racist way, the exhausting way or any way that excludes marginalised voices

    6. At events that you hold, invite indigenous peoples to do land acknowledgements, and remember that indigenous knowledge is the foundation for addressing the climate crisis

  • Talking Trash with Billie Eilish

    7. Always convey that individual and structural change are both indisputably necessary

    8. Meet people where they're at—not everyone knows the climate crisis back and forth. Explain it and present solutions

  • Talking Trash with Billie Eilish

    9. Use accessible language. Not everyone knows about PPM (parts per million), or the IPCC (intergovernmental panel on climate change)

    10. Talk about greenwashing, environmental racism, green gentrification (or as I call it, greentrification) and what an equitable transition means

