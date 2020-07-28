By Nike Training
Channel your inner superheroes and help your kids see how strong they really are.
Get ready for a very fun and very silly strength-based workout for the whole family. You'll be using whatever you have around the house, so don't be afraid to get creative when searching for props to show off your super-human strength.
It's time to put your muscle to the test. Quick, intense and with a few surprises thrown in, this workout will get the whole family demonstrating their power. Superheroes have nothing on you.
Power-Up Your Moves
In this strength-based workout, you're going to be lifting your spirits and maybe even each other. Start by looking around the house for weighted objects that are safe to lift. Bottles full of water, bags of laundry and little brothers and sisters, even pets, are excellent props. When you're ready, start the workout as described.
When you get to the push-up and squat sections, choose someone to show their super-human strength. They should keep doing the moves while the rest of the family chooses various props to add weight to their drill. Can mum do a push-up with the dog on her back? Can your littlest lift the laundry while doing a squat? It's time to show just how strong you are.
When you get to the push-up and squat sections, choose someone to show their super-human strength. They should keep doing the moves while the rest of the family chooses various props to add weight to their drill. Can mum do a push-up with the dog on her back? Can your littlest lift the laundry while doing a squat? It's time to show just how strong you are.