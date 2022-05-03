Is Barefoot Running a Good Idea?

First, there's a safety concern about stepping on sharp or dangerous objects. If you're going to run completely barefoot, it's a good idea to make sure you're up to date on your tetanus shot. That can help prevent serious issues if you get a deep cut or puncture that lets bacteria into the foot.

Also, there's the consideration of the running surface, Kennedy said. Most of us don't run on well-maintained, natural bushland. We run along concrete footpaths, roads or some other firm ground.

"This means our feet aren't getting that variation of landing on different surfaces and manoeuvring along 'natural' ground", she says. "The consistent, hard surface that we tend to run on is very harsh and jarring on our feet, even with shoes on, let alone without shoes".

Even though barefoot running might be considered instinctual or natural, she said, the unfamiliarity of that motion and terrain could increase injury risk, including sprains and strains. This is why it's always a good idea to check with your physician or physiotherapist before attempting to run barefoot.

After all, even though being barefoot is a natural state, the impact of adaptation to shoes is important to bear in mind. Research suggests shoes have made human feet smaller over the course of centuries and also affect our gait, arch development and overall movement patterns. For example, when you're barefoot, you tend to land in the middle of the foot—which reduces heel impact and shortens your stride. With cushioning, there's more landing on the heel, which puts pressure on the leg, particularly the joints.