Key Benefits of Rope Climbing

You're currently standing in front of an ordinary rope. Now what?

The key starting point is to reach your arms up as high as they can go to establish a grip. Then, jump up so you can draw your legs up to follow, said Caroline Grainger, a CPT at FitnessTrainer.

"Once your legs are up, you'll need to use your feet and calves to keep a grip on the rope while you reach your arms higher and extend your body upwards with your hands", she said. "Ropes with knots in them are ideal for beginners since they provide the most support for your feet. Also, use safety precautions, like a padded floor under the rope".

When people slip down, it's usually not because their grip falters—it's because of foot placement and loss of strength in the legs, Holland said. Because of that, consider trying a few different foot holds, also called foot locks. This can create stability underneath you, particularly as you release your hands when you reach up for incremental progress, and provides both a break for your upper arms and a brake so you don't slip down.

The easiest is a basic wrap and lock, also called a J-hook, which is used often in CrossFit. With the rope along the centre of your body, and your knees tucked up, step down on the rope with your dominant foot while pressing up on the loose end with your other foot. This puts the rope between your feet, draping over your non-dominant foot, and for added security, stack that foot on top of your dominant one to "lock" the rope in place.

As you get used to the motion of rope climbing, you can play around with other foot lock variations to see what feels the most comfortable and efficient for you. Though more advanced, you can also make it an arm-day exercise by not using your feet and legs at all.

Finding a rope may take more effort than using other types of fitness equipment, but when it comes to a fun, full-body, and possibly confidence-building workout, it's worth the climb.

Words by Elizabeth Millard