Never Done Making Moves: Genealogy of Speed

Like many of our products, the Merc's design was rooted in athlete insight. In the 1990s, we signed Italy's and Brazil's national football teams to a sponsorship deal. And because we were working with the best players in the world, we knew we had to develop footwear that could keep up with them. And that story began with R9. We started crafting a shoe designed specifically for Brazil's emerging star at the time, aptly dubbed "O Fenômeno".

Nike Football worked with Advanced Product Engineering—a precursor to Nike's Innovation Kitchen—to gather insights from elite under-17 teams for the project. The result was a colourful boot engineered for speed with a lightweight feel and stainless-steel studs. The Merc featured synthetic leather, the first appearance of the material in a high-profile shoe. The use of synthetic leather unlocked the colour possibilities of the boot, while also ensuring speed, flexibility and a lightweight build.

The Merc raised the bar for how a football boot could look, feel and move. As we look back on our history, we're reflecting on the Merc's legacy and how it fits into the future of our product engineering. Like R9, we're moving towards new heights with speed and purpose, taking product insight directly from athletes to push performance to the next level.