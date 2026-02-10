Jordan Brand and Levi's Partner to Launch New Air Jordan 3 Colourways and Apparel Collection

Jordan Brand and Levi's Partner to Launch New Air Jordan 3 Styles and Apparel Collection
Product News
The iconic pair's latest collaboration celebrates their significant contributions to style, sport and pop culture.
- Jordan Brand and Levi's latest collaboration offers footwear and apparel that blends sport culture with street style and honours the brands' legacies.
- The collaboration centres on the reimagined Air Jordan 3, with four unique colourways paying homage to distinct communities and historic moments in fashion, sport and pop culture.
- The accompanying clothing collection includes nine eye-catching pieces—from jackets to jerseys—featuring unique design elements sure to evoke nostalgia.
- The new Jordan Brand x Levi's styles became available from 24 January 2026.
Jordan Brand and Levi's have teamed up for a new footwear and apparel collection. Blending sport with style, the collaboration honours the brands' shared history embraced among artists and athletes alike. Evoking '90s nostalgia through its twist on classic designs—including the Air Jordan 3—the collection bridges Levi's history as an early leader in denim with Jordan Brand's legacy in basketball and streetwear.
"Jordan Brand and Levi's are more than just icons in fashion and sport—they are cultural leaders who have continually set the standard for creativity and self-expression", says Jordan Brand GM of Energy Nico Fearn.
The collection centres on a reimagining of the Air Jordan 3 in several unique designs that celebrate distinct communities and recognisable moments from both brands' history. The four colourways include:
- Rigid: a striking design featuring premium indigo denim panels and recognisable black-on-black elephant print
- Black: a sleek, monochromatic look consisting of pebbled black leather, black denim panels and a first-of-its-kind embroidered black denim heel piece with Nike Air branding
- Year of the Horse: paying tribute to the lunar calendar with elements like unbleached, rigid-ecru denim and premium pony-hair panels
- LA Exclusive: a design defined by pebbled leather and blue denim accents
"Reimagining the Air Jordan 3, one of the most iconic silhouettes in sneaker history, through a Levi's lens allowed us to create something that celebrates both brands' deep connection to so many subcultures", says Leo Gamboa, Levi's VP for Collaborations.
The buzz surrounding the collection was largely sparked by a campaign featuring legendary artists and athletes who share a unique connection to the brands. These include filmmaker Spike Lee, who helped bring the early '90s Levi's "Button Your Fly" campaign to life, forever cementing it in popular culture, and bucket drummer Jay Wright, whose father, Larry Wright, was featured in the original campaign.
The collection extends beyond footwear to apparel with nine eye-catching, versatile pieces, including a T-shirt that reimagines the original "Button Your Fly" graphic, blending sportswear and streetwear with classic elements characteristic of both brands and sport culture.
Jackets include the Jordan Brand x Levi's Pinnacle Varsity Jacket, a bold look for those who like a little extra. Constructed with Melton wool, it features leather sleeves, a quilted satin lining and a patch depicting a cowboy riding a bull—a clear nod to Michael Jordan's legacy with the Chicago Bulls.
Other jackets include a cropped trucker in black-washed denim, with a boxy fit and an oversized Wings logo on the back; an overshirt jacket in a rinsed indigo denim wash with signature Levi's pigskin and golden wheat detailing; and a cosy fleece zip hoodie in a vintage black wash, featuring a two-way zip and artwork representing both brands.
Additional denim pieces include black baggy jeans inspired by Levi's 578 style with an extended inseam and extra-baggy denim shorts with deep pleats in a rinsed indigo wash.
The collection also features a denim cap with Air Jordan embroidery, red tab at the brim and Antique Brass Nike Air hardware, as well as a cropped, boxy American-football jersey marked by contrasting matt and gloss red panels and a Nike x Levi's branded jock tag.
"From the denim construction to the varsity jacket that nods to MJ's Bulls legacy, every piece in this collection represents the shared greatness that's woven into both Levi's and Jordan—greatness that's been embraced for generations", says Gamboa.
The four exclusive Jordan Brand x Levi's Air Jordan 3 designs debuted in late January 2026 to early February. The collection launches with the Year of the Horse colourway on 24 January 2026 in China, before releasing in Japan and Korea on 30 January. The Black and Rigid colourways and the full apparel collection was released exclusively in San Francisco on 5 February for Super Bowl LX, while the LA Exclusive colourway launches on 13 February during NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles.
The full collection will be released worldwide on 20 February 2026, at Levi.com, the Levi's App, SNKRS and select Levi's and Jordan Brand stores.