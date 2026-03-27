Best Exercises for Toning Inner Thighs

6 Exercises To Strengthen Your Inner Thighs
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Here's how to train your adductors with simple moves you can do anywhere—no machines required.
Are you strengthening your inner thighs on leg day? Your inner thigh muscles, which largely consist of your hip adductors, help you power through every stride, squat, jump and side-to-side motion. Training these muscles enhances lower-body strength, improves balance and coordination and supports better movement in sports and everyday life.
"The adductors don't just pull your legs towards your midline", says Waz Ashayer, NASM-certified personal trainer and BODi Super Trainer. "They also play a key role in activities like running, changing direction, agility and even balance when performing any single-leg movement".
The following inner-thigh strengthening exercises target your adductors, using just your body weight or light resistance. They're designed to fit into your leg day routine or when you want to squeeze in a quick midday workout at home.
Inner Thigh Workout Snapshot
- Focus: adductor strength and hip stability
- Workout Type: isolated inner thigh workout or lower-body strength training
- Equipment: optional dumbbells, resistance bands, bench or wall
- Frequency: 2–3 times per week
- Benefits: better balance and improved knee and hip support
What Are the Inner Thigh Muscles?
Your inner thighs consist of five muscles—adductor longus, adductor brevis, adductor magnus, gracilis and pectineus—collectively known as the hip adductors.
"These muscles team up with your glutes and core muscles to stabilise your pelvis during single-leg movements, like walking, climbing stairs and running", explains Joey Masri, a board-certified orthopaedic physical therapist and certified strength and conditioning specialist. "Strong adductors also help you maintain knee and hip alignment, which is key for longevity in both training and everyday life", he adds.
You don’t have to do anything fancy to activate these muscles. You can target your adductors by doing variations of movements you’re likely already doing. "Inner thighs respond best to strength training—specifically compound (exercises that target a few muscles and joints) lower-body movements like squats, lunges and hinge patterns", Ashayer says.
6 Inner Thigh Exercises That Build Strength and Stability
Activate your adductors with these simple movements, recommended by Ashayer and Masri.
1. Clamshells
This movement supports inner-thigh function by strengthening the hip stabilisers that help keep the knees aligned during squats and lunges.
- Lie on your side with knees bent and feet together.
- Open the top knee as far as you comfortably can without rotating your hips.
- Relax back to the starting position.
- Repeat on the other side.
Make it easier: move your top knee through a smaller range of motion.
Make it more challenging: loop a resistance band around your thighs or hold your leg up for several seconds before bringing it back down.
2. Wide Stance Sumo Squats
The wide stance promotes adductor activation while also supporting glute and quad strength.
- Stand with your feet wider than shoulder-width apart, toes slightly turned out.
- Sit back as you lower into a squat, pushing your knees out over your toes.
- Go as deep as you can with control, then stand up by driving your feet into the floor.
Make it easier: "reduce the depth of your squat by sitting on a box", Masri says.
Make it more challenging: "add resistance by holding onto a dumbbell or lower down into the squat at a slower tempo", Ashayer suggests.
3. Curtsy Lunge
"This movement challenges the adductors to stabilise the hip and knee as you resist rotation", Ashayer explains. Doing this movement can help you feel more confident in functional, everyday movements like changing directions and balancing on one leg.
- Step one leg diagonally behind the other and slowly lower into a lunge.
- Pause before returning to standing with control.
- Repeat on the other side.
Make it easier: "take a smaller step back", Masri says.
Make it more challenging: add weight or pause at the bottom.
4. Side-Lying Leg Lifts
This exercise directly targets the adductors.
- Lie on your side, bottom leg straight, top leg bent in front.
- Lift the bottom leg up with control, pausing briefly at the top.
- Lower slowly.
- Repeat on the other side.
Make it easier: "move through a smaller range of motion, shorten the pause, or do fewer reps", Masri suggests.
Make it more challenging: Add ankle weights or slow the tempo.
5. Copenhagen Plank
This exercise places a strong isometric load on the adductors while also challenging the core and hip stabilisers, helping improve pelvic control and knee alignment during single-leg movements, like climbing stairs and running.
- Start in a side plank position with your top leg resting on a bench, chair or step and your bottom leg hovering underneath.
- Keep your body in a straight line and actively squeeze the inner thighs while holding.
- Switch sides.
Make it easier: Bend the top knee at 90 degrees or shorten your hold.
Make it more challenging: "add hip lifts while holding", Masri says. To do this, slowly lower your hips down to the floor, then drive them back up. Try out about 10 reps per side.
6. Lateral Lunge
"Side-to-side movement is where adductors really shine", Ashayer explains. Lateral lunges can improve balance, knee stability and confidence in movement.
- Step one foot out to the side, bending that knee while keeping the opposite leg straight.
- Hold and then, with control, push back to centre.
- Repeat on the other side.
Make it easier: shorten the step of your target leg.
Make it more challenging: add dumbbells or increase the depth of your lunge.
How To Use This Inner Thigh Workout
- Beginners: 1–2 sets of 10–12 reps
- Intermediate: 2–3 sets of 12–15 reps
- Advanced: 3–4 sets of 15+ reps or 12–15 at a slower tempo
Rest 45–60 seconds between sets.
Expert Guidance on Progression and Safety
"To build strength in your inner thighs, choose exercises (like the ones above) that effectively target them through a combination of both compound and isolation exercises", Masri says. "The best strategy is to utilise progressive overload, wherein you modify the load, sets, reps, technique or even the tempo to make it more challenging over time".
Keep in mind, everyone's fitness levels are different. If you're not comfortable doing these movements on your own, consider working with a certified personal trainer or a licensed physical therapist.
FAQs
Can I strengthen my inner thighs without equipment?
Yes. Bodyweight exercises, like squats, lunges, leg lifts and bridges, can be highly effective at strengthening your adductors—especially when you recruit these muscles during movement and perform them with control.
How often should I train my inner thighs?
Aim for two to three times a week or as time allows. You can balance targeted adductor movements with other lower-body muscles and recovery days.
What's the best way to reduce thigh fat?
You can't target fat loss in specific areas of your body. "Overall fat loss comes from a combination of regular movement, strength training, balanced nutrition, adequate sleep and genetics", Ashayer says. Your move: stay consistent with strengthening these muscles, keep moving throughout the day and eat a balanced diet.