How to Get Your Kids to Be More Active, According To Experts

The Science Behind Our Screens

If gaming and watching videos were an Olympic sport, kids would be gold-medal athletes. "Screen time can release large amounts of dopamine from the brain", says Lisa Jo Gagliardi, a former regional school health coordinator in Michigan and founder of the consulting firm LJ Gagliardi: Building a Whole Child Toolbox. Dopamine is the neurotransmitter responsible for your body's pleasure and reward systems, and it's one reason it's so hard to walk away from screen time, which can be addiction-like, says Gagliardi.

But big sigh of relief: Physical activity also releases dopamine. The only difference is that movement takes more effort—your child has to change into play/PE kit, push themselves to chase a friend or ball, and maybe take a shower afterwards—than just sinking into the sofa with a remote. Sedentary pastimes might take less effort, but it doesn't mean they're more fun: Research comparing two-minute activity breaks with two minutes on the iPad found that kids actually enjoyed the activity more than the video games, according to lead study author Rebecca Hasson, PhD, an associate professor of kinesiology at the University of Michigan.

Kids just need more opportunities and encouragement to play and exercise. The more they get those, says Gagliardi, "the more their brains will recognise the feel-good effects".