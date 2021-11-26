How to Burn Belly Fat

Fat is an essential part of the human body, involved in many metabolic and hormonal activities that allow you to function. But excess fat, particularly around the waist or belly region, may be a cause for certain health conditions and can keep you from feeling and performing your best. Simple lifestyle and dietary adjustments can help you burn unwanted belly fat and get you back on track.

Do you struggle with excess fat around your stomach? Your fat distribution may be fairly even around your body or you may just be experiencing belly fat, with leaner limbs. These two cases may indicate different types of fat accumulation. Knowing which type of fat you have can give you an idea of how best to tackle it. Let us explain.

The Three Types of Fat Cells

If you sliced open a human body, you would see three different coloured substances that are all types of body fat. White, brown and beige fat tissues are either essential, subcutaneous or visceral fat, depending on their placement in the body.

Essential Fat: This body fat is found in your muscles, nerve cells, bone marrow, brain and vital organs such as your heart and lungs. It protects our vital organs, insulates, allows vitamins to be absorbed, regulates hormones and so much more. To maintain good health, men need 2–5 percent of their total body weight to come from essential fat, while women need 10–13 percent, according to the American Council on Exercise. Subcutaneous Fat: Subcutaneous fat is white fat that is stored directly under the skin. This is the type of white fat that is measured when you get your body fat tested with callipers. It's the "pinchable" fat. Subcutaneous fat is normal and healthy. It's responsible for keeping you warm, cushioning your tissues and organs from trauma and impact, and acting as a reserve energy source. This is also the type of fat that builds up when you're in a prolonged energy surplus, i.e. eating too much and moving too little. Visceral Fat: Unlike subcutaneous fat, visceral fat is not stored under the skin, but inside the abdominal cavity. It's a deep, gel-like fat that wraps around major organs. A small amount of visceral fat is needed to pad out the spaces between organs. But too much can be dangerous. It can lead to central obesity, heart disease, high blood pressure, type II diabetes and more.

What Type of Fat is Belly Fat?

The placement of your fat may indicate the type of fat it is. If your fat is distributed fairly evenly around your body, you may have higher levels of subcutaneous fat. If your fat distribution centres around your stomach, you may have more visceral fat.

A quick way to test this is to wrap a tape measure around your waist, over your belly button. Your waist circumference is an indicator of how much excess subcutaneous and visceral fat is stored inside the abdomen. More than 88cm for women or more than 102cm for men is a sign that you have accumulated belly fat.

Interestingly, you could appear slim but have high levels of visceral fat, something that's only known by doing body composition testing. Even though your total body weight may not be high, the internal belly fat accumulation suggests an unhealthy lifestyle or diet.

Visceral fat is considered more dangerous due to its placement between the vital organs. So if you are experiencing belly fat, your goal should be working to reduce this to maintain optimal health.