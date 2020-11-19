How Drinking Affects Muscle Building

Finding the Balance

All of that isn't to say you can't or shouldn't enjoy a cold one after a sweaty session. But there's a right way and a wrong way to imbibe, and most of it comes down to the amount you drink. "The negative effects of alcohol that influence recovery and muscle adaptation are usually seen when amounts exceed 1 gram of alcohol per kilogram of body weight", says Barnes.



Don't worry about the maths: Barnes says as long as you follow the appropriate recommendations for moderate drinking—the Dietary Guidelines for Americans consider this to be up to one standard drink (that's 14 grams of alcohol, which equates to approx. 350ml of regular beer, 150ml of wine or 45ml of distilled spirits) per day for females and up to two per day for males—alcohol shouldn't be an issue for recovery and adaptation. (Men typically have a higher amount of the enzyme needed to metabolise alcohol and more body water to dilute it, so they can get away with drinking more.)



One new study published in the "Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition" found that moderate alcohol intake—in this case, one drink with a 5.4 percent alcohol content (that's a beer or vodka and soda) for women and two drinks for men—five times a week didn't affect the positive adaptations in VO2 max and grip strength after a 10-week HIIT programme. In other words, their drinks didn't seem to diminish the positive effect of their training.



And a review of studies published in the "Journal of Functional Morphology and Kinesiology" found that subjects who drank moderately in the hours after a resistance workout didn't appear to experience changes—for better or worse—in force, power, muscular endurance, soreness or rate of perceived exertion (how hard you think you're working) when tested up to 60 hours after exercise. The takeaway: "One or two post-workout drinks are unlikely to harm recovery, especially if you are used to consuming moderate amounts of alcohol", says Barnes.