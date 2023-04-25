3 Health Benefits of Carrots, According to a Registered Dietitian

Before diving into the role that carrots play in warding off chronic inflammation, it's important to note that no single food can reduce inflammation on its own. Diet as a whole, exercise patterns and other lifestyle factors (not smoking cigarettes, for example) all help offset chronic inflammation.

However, one nutrient in carrots is responsible for their orange colour—and is also a potent antioxidant. Known as beta-carotene, this powerful plant pigment is abundant in orange carrots. So, how does beta-carotene help fend off inflammation, exactly? Antioxidants decrease inflammation by neutralising free radicals.

Free radicals are harmful molecules that can build up in cells and cause damage to DNA and vital proteins in the body. Over time, if not mitigated, this damage can lead to an increased risk of chronic diseases, such as cancer and heart disease.

Beta-carotene is a precursor to vitamin A, which means that when consuming beta-carotene, the body is able to produce vitamin A, versus consuming vitamin A directly from food. Vitamin A can be consumed directly from some foods (mainly animal sources) or it can be made in the body by consuming the components needed to make vitamin A, such as beta-carotene.

Another perk of vitamin A? It plays a role in supporting the immune system and when the immune system is working in tip-top shape, the body is able to quickly deal with inflammation, which helps decrease the risk of chronic inflammation.