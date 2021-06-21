Fitzroy Lions SC

"Fitzroy Lions Soccer Club is a unique football club in Australia", says Abdulmalik Abdurahman, the club's founder. "That's the way people should remember this club: a unique football club".



It's also the way people should remember Abdul himself. Born in Ethiopia, Abdul immigrated to Melbourne, Australia as child. Football, he says, was something that allowed him to both stay connected to his culture and find commonality with his new home. However, a few years later when fees became too much, he had to drop out of football.



"I could not pay registration, so I said to myself, 'I need to do something about it'", Abdul recalls.



And he did. In 2013, Abdul formed the Fitzroy Lions.



"I believe football should be free, and at Fitzroy Lions we're making sure that kids from the community have the opportunity to do sport and are able to play", Abdul says. "No registration, whatsoever. You don't pay anything to play".



Seven years later, the club does more than just provide an opportunity for kids to participate in football, it brings people together.



"I think this club does that perfectly, just getting people together, and then they learn from each other while they're playing football", Abdul says. "They're not just playing football together. They're trying to build more common ground".