Do I Need More Iron in My Diet?

Digging Into the Iron-Deficiency Issue

Iron can play hard to get, especially with super-active people. So much so, in fact, that according to a 2019 review published in the "European Journal of Applied Physiology", 15 to 35 percent of female athletes, and 5 to 11 percent of male athletes, are deficient. (Women can be at a higher risk because of their periods).



Why is it so elusive? If you're cutting calories or eating a vegetarian or vegan diet, you may not be eating enough foods that contain iron. You also might not be absorbing all of the iron you are consuming. Add heavy workouts into the mix, and you could actually be losing some of the iron you're taking in. "Endurance athletes, like runners, damage red blood cells when they run on very hard surfaces, particularly with poor-quality shoes", says Foroutan. (The less cushioning and support you have, the harder the impact and the more red blood cells you can injure, which take some iron away with them). You also lose some iron in super-sweaty workouts—such as HIIT, endurance or hot sessions—she says, but that's typically not enough to cause a deficiency on its own.



"Iron deficiency develops in stages", says Floris Wardenaar, PhD, an assistant professor of sports nutrition at Arizona State University. "In the beginning [at what's called 'mild deficiency'], your iron stores become depleted, but you still have enough to distribute oxygen throughout the body, so you might not even notice", he says. "Then, as iron supplies continue to dwindle, red blood cells start to become affected [at marginal deficiency]". You may or may not feel tired, or see changes in your performance or recovery. Chronic gastrointestinal issues can be a sign you aren't properly absorbing nutrients. If a marginal deficiency is left unchecked, you could develop the most extreme version, iron-deficient anaemia, which means you can't make enough quality red blood cells. And without quality red blood cells, Wardenaar says you may experience fatigue, pale skin, cold hands and feet, a sore tongue, dry skin and hair, and brittle nails.



If you notice any of these symptoms, especially unexplainable fatigue, call your doc and request a complete blood count, as well as tests for your levels of ferritin (a protein that stores iron in the body) and total iron-binding capacity, says Foroutan. Note that if your lab results look normal when they come back but you still feel off, you should ask about tests that can dig even deeper.