Beyond the Fit: Lono Brazil III Unlocks Creativity By Running

It seems like the through line connecting all of your interests is that they're outlets for creativity. Do you find running complements your artistic endeavours?

Whatever I do, including running, is about artistic expression. Everyone has a different story as to why they run. For me, running is about incorporating sport into a bigger picture. The art of running is using a physical activity to find out more about yourself, your mind, your spirit and your creativity. It keeps me creative, and that's one of the main reasons I still do it. When I'm running, it's almost like I'm not thinking. But at the same time, it lets me think about so much. Like when I want to figure out what to play for my next DJ set, my body starts to warm up and I can start flowing. Once you're running, I feel, like, you can understand a feeling more than just sitting in your room and listening to music.



My favourite [running] route tends to be on busy streets in the Shibuya, Harajuku and Shinjuku areas. It's an amazing view while listening to my favourite house music tracks. Running unlocks something creative and positive. It gets you into this flow state, which feeds into my other hobbies and creative endeavours.