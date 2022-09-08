The 5 Best Lacrosse Boots From Nike

The 5 Best Nike Lacrosse Boots for Every Style of Play
Buying Guide
Lace up with confidence in these lightweight and durable Nike lacrosse boots.
Nike lacrosse boots are designed to meet the demands of the fast-paced game. With features like sturdy outsoles, foam cushioning and breathable fabrics, these five boot styles for men, women and kids support lacrosse players and all the ways they move on the field.
The Best Lacrosse Boots From Nike
1.For Durability and Protection: Nike Alpha Huarache 8 Elite Lacrosse Boots
Generally, lacrosse boots come in one of two heights: high cut or low cut. High-cut boots, like the Nike Alpha Huarache 8 Elite Lacrosse Boots, tend to provide a more secure, stable feel because they sit a bit higher than low-cut boots on the ankle. These boots are made from Nike React technology—a lightweight, durable foam—to minimise stud pressure on the feet.
Top features:
- High-cut ankle design
- Flexible TPU plate that moulds to a player's foot (but still feels secure and sturdy)
- "X" fit in the heel that helps ensure the foot won't slip out during periods of acceleration
- Durable toe box
- No-slip tongue
2.For Agility: Nike Alpha Huarache 8 Pro Lacrosse Boots
The Nike Alpha Huarache 8 Pro Lacrosse Boots are designed for maximum agility on the field. The boot features a low-cut design that allows for freedom in the ankle area, and the Nike React foam underfoot makes for a smooth and responsive feel.
Top features:
- Low-cut ankle design
- Flexible TPU plate
- Durable toe box
- No-slip tongue
- Nike React technology in the midsole for cushioning and comfort
3.For a Lightweight Feel: Nike Alpha Huarache 8 Varsity Lacrosse Boots
With breathable, lightweight mesh fabric and a flexible TPU plate, the Nike Alpha Huarache 8 Varsity Lacrosse Boots are designed for players seeking a weightless feel throughout play. The boots also contain a moulded synthetic material on the lateral edges of the foot to ensure the foot feels secure and contained when cutting or accelerating during play.
Top features:
- Flexible TPU plate
- Lightweight, breathable mesh fabric keeps feet cool and dry
- Durable toe box
- No-slip tongue
4.For Turf: Nike Alpha Huarache 8 Pro Turf Lacrosse Boots
When playing on turf fields, it's important to wear boots with shorter, more flexible studs underfoot. The Nike Alpha Huarache 8 Pro Turf has active pegs that retract and extend so you have traction when and where you need it most.
Top features:
- Low-cut ankle design
- Active peg system that adjusts as the player moves
- Soft foam midsole, designed for comfort
- Durable toe box
- No-slip tongue
5.For Kids: Nike Alpha Huarache 8 Kids' Lacrosse Boots
Designed for little feet, the Nike Alpha Huarache 8 Kids' Lacrosse Boots still has the high-performance design features of the adult versions, including a low-cut ankle design for flexibility, a no-slip tongue that won't get in the way of play and studs lining the outsole for grippy traction.
Top features:
- Low-cut ankle design
- Breathable, synthetic fabric
- Flexible (but sturdy) footplate
Words by Julia Sullivan