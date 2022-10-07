How to Get Real Answers Online, According to Author Safiya Noble

The truth is out there. We just might not find it in .03 seconds. According to Safiya Noble, PhD, an associate professor of information studies at UCLA, that's what most people expect these days. In this episode of "Trained", the "Algorithms of Oppression" author talks with Nike Senior Director of Performance Ryan Flaherty about how Big Tech and media advertisers manipulate search results to increase their revenues and decrease our attention span—and how these changes affect our society. She also shares how some kinds of information just don't come through on the Internet and why it's so important for us to stay aware of the ingredients in our digital diet. It’s always tempting to go for AI over IRL, but Noble’s insights can help us all make some simple changes to our daily habits.