6 Simple Meditation Tips

Follow this expert guidance to make mindfulness part of your daily life.
Meditation is a skill. "It's something you have to learn and practise", says Megan Jones Bell, PsyD, the chief science officer at Headspace and a Nike Performance Council member. "But meditation is also an experience, a direct connection with the present moment".
Jones Bell works to help people find that present moment and stay there, whether they're sitting, training or competing. Here, she shares six concepts that can help you start meditating regularly.