England women's tops 2023: celebrate the journey
Few things unite a country quite like sports, so show your team spirit with our women's England football kits. Whether you're watching at home or in the stadium, each of our England women's tops uses technology inspired by professional kits to keep you cool and comfortable. Expect ladies' T-shirts made from breathable fabrics and shorts designed with easy movement in mind. And if you've got a favourite player on the England football team? Custom women's England football shirts allow you to add your name and number of choice as an extra special show of support.
Aspiring lionesses can look to our elite ladies' England football kits that will help you play at your best. Our Dri-FIT technology helps sweat evaporate quickly, keeping your skin fresh for longer. And in cooler weather? Thick-knit fabrics that offer an extra layer of warmth are here to help you power through chilly training sessions. Of course, iconic colours and authentic details are a given, bringing you one step closer to the team.