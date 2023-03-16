Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης. Nike GR

Μετάβαση στο κύριο περιεχόμενο.
      Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης AWF
      Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης AWF Ανδρικό ποδοσφαιρικό τζάκετ
      Βιώσιμα υλικά
      Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης AWF
      Ανδρικό ποδοσφαιρικό τζάκετ
      94,99 €
      Εντός/εκτός έδρας Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης 2022/23 Stadium
      Εντός/εκτός έδρας Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης 2022/23 Stadium Ποδοσφαιρικές κάλτσες που φτάνουν επάνω από τη γάμπα
      Εντός/εκτός έδρας Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης 2022/23 Stadium
      Ποδοσφαιρικές κάλτσες που φτάνουν επάνω από τη γάμπα
      17,99 €
      Εντός έδρας Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης 2022/23
      Εντός έδρας Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης 2022/23 Εμφάνιση ποδοσφαίρου για μικρά παιδιά
      Βιώσιμα υλικά
      Εντός έδρας Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης 2022/23
      Εμφάνιση ποδοσφαίρου για μικρά παιδιά
      64,99 €
      Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης Strike
      Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης Strike Πλεκτή ποδοσφαιρική φόρμα Nike Dri-FIT για μεγάλα παιδιά
      Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης Strike
      Πλεκτή ποδοσφαιρική φόρμα Nike Dri-FIT για μεγάλα παιδιά
      99,99 €
      Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης Strike
      Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης Strike Πλεκτό ποδοσφαιρικό παντελόνι Nike Dri-FIT για μεγάλα παιδιά
      Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης Strike
      Πλεκτό ποδοσφαιρικό παντελόνι Nike Dri-FIT για μεγάλα παιδιά
      Εναλλακτική εμφάνιση Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης 2022/23 Stadium
      Εναλλακτική εμφάνιση Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης 2022/23 Stadium Ποδοσφαιρική φανέλα Nike Dri-FIT για μεγάλα παιδιά
      Βιώσιμα υλικά
      Εναλλακτική εμφάνιση Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης 2022/23 Stadium
      Ποδοσφαιρική φανέλα Nike Dri-FIT για μεγάλα παιδιά
      69,99 €
      Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης Strike
      Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης Strike Ποδοσφαιρικό παντελόνι Nike Dri-FIT για μεγάλα παιδιά
      Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης Strike
      Ποδοσφαιρικό παντελόνι Nike Dri-FIT για μεγάλα παιδιά
      Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης Strike
      Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης Strike Ποδοσφαιρικό σορτς Nike Dri-FIT για μεγάλα παιδιά
      Βιώσιμα υλικά
      Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης Strike
      Ποδοσφαιρικό σορτς Nike Dri-FIT για μεγάλα παιδιά
      29,99 €
      Εναλλακτική εμφάνιση Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης 2022/23 Stadium
      Εναλλακτική εμφάνιση Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης 2022/23 Stadium Ανδρικό ποδοσφαιρικό σορτς Nike Dri-FIT
      Βιώσιμα υλικά
      Εναλλακτική εμφάνιση Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης 2022/23 Stadium
      Ανδρικό ποδοσφαιρικό σορτς Nike Dri-FIT
      39,99 €
      Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης Academy Pro
      Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης Academy Pro Πλεκτό ποδοσφαιρικό τζάκετ για μεγάλα παιδιά
      Βιώσιμα υλικά
      Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης Academy Pro
      Πλεκτό ποδοσφαιρικό τζάκετ για μεγάλα παιδιά
      Εκτός έδρας Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης 2022/23 Stadium
      Εκτός έδρας Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης 2022/23 Stadium Ανδρικό ποδοσφαιρικό σορτς Nike Dri-FIT
      Βιώσιμα υλικά
      Εκτός έδρας Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης 2022/23 Stadium
      Ανδρικό ποδοσφαιρικό σορτς Nike Dri-FIT
      39,99 €
      Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης Crest
      Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης Crest Ανδρικό ποδοσφαιρικό T-Shirt
      Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης Crest
      Ανδρικό ποδοσφαιρικό T-Shirt
      29,99 €
      Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης Strike
      Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης Strike Κοντομάνικη ποδοσφαιρική μπλούζα Nike Dri-FIT για μεγάλα παιδιά
      Βιώσιμα υλικά
      Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης Strike
      Κοντομάνικη ποδοσφαιρική μπλούζα Nike Dri-FIT για μεγάλα παιδιά
      39,99 €
      Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης Repel Academy AWF
      Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης Repel Academy AWF Ποδοσφαιρικό τζάκετ για μεγάλα παιδιά
      Βιώσιμα υλικά
      Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης Repel Academy AWF
      Ποδοσφαιρικό τζάκετ για μεγάλα παιδιά
      Atlético Madrid
      Atlético Madrid Γυναικείο φούτερ με κουκούλα Nike Dri-FIT
      Βιώσιμα υλικά
      Atlético Madrid
      Γυναικείο φούτερ με κουκούλα Nike Dri-FIT
      84,99 €
      Εντός έδρας Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης 2022/23
      Εντός έδρας Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης 2022/23 Εμφάνιση ποδοσφαίρου για βρέφη
      Βιώσιμα υλικά
      Εντός έδρας Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης 2022/23
      Εμφάνιση ποδοσφαίρου για βρέφη
      59,99 €
      Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης AWF
      Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης AWF Ανδρικό χειμερινό ποδοσφαιρικό τζάκετ με φερμουάρ σε όλο το μήκος
      Βιώσιμα υλικά
      Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης AWF
      Ανδρικό χειμερινό ποδοσφαιρικό τζάκετ με φερμουάρ σε όλο το μήκος
      109,99 €
      Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης Strike
      Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης Strike Ανδρική ποδοσφαιρική μπλούζα προπόνησης Nike Dri-FIT
      Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης Strike
      Ανδρική ποδοσφαιρική μπλούζα προπόνησης Nike Dri-FIT
      Εναλλακτική εμφάνιση Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης 2022/23 Stadium
      Εναλλακτική εμφάνιση Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης 2022/23 Stadium Ανδρική ποδοσφαιρική φανέλα Nike Dri-FIT
      Βιώσιμα υλικά
      Εναλλακτική εμφάνιση Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης 2022/23 Stadium
      Ανδρική ποδοσφαιρική φανέλα Nike Dri-FIT
      89,99 €
      Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης Strike
      Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης Strike Ανδρική πλεκτή ποδοσφαιρική φόρμα Nike Dri-FIT
      Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης Strike
      Ανδρική πλεκτή ποδοσφαιρική φόρμα Nike Dri-FIT
      Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης Strike
      Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης Strike Ανδρική ποδοσφαιρική φόρμα με κουκούλα Nike Dri-FIT
      Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης Strike
      Ανδρική ποδοσφαιρική φόρμα με κουκούλα Nike Dri-FIT
      Εντός έδρας Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης 2022/23 Match
      Εντός έδρας Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης 2022/23 Match Ανδρική ποδοσφαιρική φανέλα Nike Dri-FIT ADV
      Εξαντλήθηκε
      Εντός έδρας Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης 2022/23 Match
      Ανδρική ποδοσφαιρική φανέλα Nike Dri-FIT ADV
      139,99 €
      Εκτός έδρας Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης 2022/23 Stadium
      Εκτός έδρας Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης 2022/23 Stadium Ανδρική ποδοσφαιρική φανέλα Nike Dri-FIT
      Βιώσιμα υλικά
      Εκτός έδρας Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης 2022/23 Stadium
      Ανδρική ποδοσφαιρική φανέλα Nike Dri-FIT
      89,99 €
      Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης
      Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης Ποδοσφαιρική μπλούζα προθέρμανσης Nike Dri-FIT για μεγάλα παιδιά
      Βιώσιμα υλικά
      Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης
      Ποδοσφαιρική μπλούζα προθέρμανσης Nike Dri-FIT για μεγάλα παιδιά
      54,99 €

      2022/23 Atlético Madrid kit: share the journey

      Since we launched our first footie boots back in 1971, Nike has been a proud partner in the beautiful game across the world. Our new Atlético Madrid kits are designed with club colours and prints, so you can show off your allegiance in authentic style. Pick out an Atlético Madrid shirt to cheer on your team, or go all-out with a head-to-toe Atlético Madrid strip for the new season. Our range includes the latest home, away and third kits, plus goalie strips. Getting ready for a match? We craft our Atlético Madrid shirts from pro-quality fabrics to help you play at your best.

      Inspire their dreams with quality kit

      Youngsters everywhere love to channel their sporting heroes. Whether you're raising a weekend-league superstar or a rising Academy hopeful, our new Atlético Madrid football kit will help them put in a top performance. Our unique Dri-FIT technology wicks away sweat so it can evaporate fast—keeping young players fresh and focused. Fuss-free shapes and elastic drawstring waists hold their kits in place as they turn, pivot, tackle and pass.

      Tackle any conditions in performance tracksuits

      From tough training sessions on frosty mornings to post-match celebrations, our Atlético Madrid kit collection has the outerwear you need to stay warm. Full-length tracksuit pants hug your legs for insulation without distracting flutter. You'll find added-stretch fabrics for free, easy movement, plus practical zippers on the lower leg so you can add or remove them without taking off your boots. To complete the look, team yours with a matching trackie top with a neatly fitted hood. And with authentic club badging throughout, your new kit will look as good as it feels.

      Show off your style in streetwear

      Whether you're layering up after the match or heading out with your mates, our Atlético Madrid apparel is a stylish choice. Snug hoodies come in generous fits made for chucking on and wrapping up. Keep an eye out for half-zip necklines so you can adjust your warmth levels. Our matching fleece pants are finished with elastic cuffs at the ankles for that iconic silhouette. Training in warmer weather? Atlético Madrid badged T-shirts in crisp, breathable cotton display your passion for your club. Check out details like tab labels at the hem and bold Nike Swoosh elements that ensure a standout look.

      Protect our future with Nike's Move to Zero

      Keeping our planet safe for future generations is a team effort, and at Nike, we're committed to playing our part. Nike's Move to Zero initiative sees us taking steps towards our goal of net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste. Wherever we can, we make our Atlético Madrid footie kits from recycled materials spun from plastic bottles. We haven't reached our target yet, but we're getting closer every day. Ready to do your bit? When browsing for your new Atlético Madrid shirt, look for the Sustainable Materials tag.