Το σακίδιο Nike ACG Karst σε εξοπλίζει για την επόμενη περιπέτειά σου. Η ανθεκτική του σχεδίαση προσφέρει άφθονο χώρο για τον εξοπλισμό που χρειάζεσαι στις περιπέτειές σου στην ύπαιθρο. Το σακίδιο διαθέτει ανθεκτικές λεπτομέρειες, όπως το κλιπ αλυσιδωτής θηλιάς και το εξατομικευμένο λουράκι σώματος.
3.6 Αστέρια
d4purcell - 25 Ιουλ 2021
I've had the bag for less than a month and with average use, the strap hoops are stretched out already. Straps are not secure. Also, the outside pockets are not large enough to hold water bottles. Both issues make this bag unusable for me.
B R. - 12 Ιουλ 2021
comfortable
AlexT156460213 - 04 Μαΐ 2021
Lots of bells and whistles, but ultimately this thing is cheaply made and has already started falling apart with casual use. A shame as on paper it's great. I'd happily pay double RRP for the same thing again but made properly.