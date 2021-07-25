Μετάβαση στο κύριο περιεχόμενο.
      Nike ACG Karst

      Σακίδιο (29 L)

      119,99 €

      Το σακίδιο Nike ACG Karst σε εξοπλίζει για την επόμενη περιπέτειά σου. Η ανθεκτική του σχεδίαση προσφέρει άφθονο χώρο για τον εξοπλισμό που χρειάζεσαι στις περιπέτειές σου στην ύπαιθρο. Το σακίδιο διαθέτει ανθεκτικές λεπτομέρειες, όπως το κλιπ αλυσιδωτής θηλιάς και το εξατομικευμένο λουράκι σώματος.

      • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Μαύρο/Dark Smoke Grey/Ironstone
      • Στυλ: CK7510-013

      Αξιολογήσεις (5)

      3.6 Αστέρια

      • Room For Improvement

        d4purcell - 25 Ιουλ 2021

        I've had the bag for less than a month and with average use, the strap hoops are stretched out already. Straps are not secure. Also, the outside pockets are not large enough to hold water bottles. Both issues make this bag unusable for me.

      • Love it

        B R. - 12 Ιουλ 2021

        comfortable

      • Fashion imitation of a serious bag

        AlexT156460213 - 04 Μαΐ 2021

        Lots of bells and whistles, but ultimately this thing is cheaply made and has already started falling apart with casual use. A shame as on paper it's great. I'd happily pay double RRP for the same thing again but made properly.