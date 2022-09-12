Το Nike Air Max Bella TR 5 συνδυάζει την αναπήδηση και την όμορφη εμφάνιση της αντικραδασμικής προστασίας Max Air με μια επίπεδη σόλα που εξασφαλίζει το πλεονέκτημα της σταθεροποίησης του ποδιού ενώ προπονείσαι με βάρη για να τονώσεις και να σμιλεύσεις το σώμα σου. Η ανανεωμένη σχεδίαση προσφέρει καλύτερη συγκράτηση και στήριξη γύρω από τα πλαϊνά και το επάνω μέρος του ποδιού, χαρίζοντας σταθερή εφαρμογή και ασφαλή αίσθηση στις απαιτητικές ασκήσεις ενδυνάμωσης.
4.1 Αστέρια
b9b5eff0-3bbc-4d26-a31f-5bd28a85faca - 13 Σεπ 2022
I'm impressed, they're comfortable and fits true to size.
JaniceB299067827 - 27 Ιουλ 2022
Not sure what's going on with Nike shoes lately, but I'm not a fan of the "Sock" model they use. The fabric of the shoe rubbed on my skin and the upper part folded double. The sizing was fine for me (I have thin feet) but I couldn't use my orthotics in them because I slipped out of the shoe. Even the normal sole in the shoe made me slip. It would've helped if there was an extra shoelace hole so I could tie the shoelaces higher. Now I had to tie it very tightly on top of my foot, and due to the material of the shoelaces (and the shoe itself) the shoelace kept getting looser and looser. Replacing the shoelace with a sturdier one is pretty much impossible due to the shoelace holes being sewn INTO the fabric. Not a fan.
Cassie - 20 Μαΐ 2022
The Nike Air Max Bella TR 5 are extremely comfortable!! The shoe offers plenty of support. The design is simple while still being stylish. The material is very easy to clean which is great as they do happen to get dirty easily. Highly recommend.