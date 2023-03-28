Women's running leggings – focus on the finish line
Nike running leggings are designed to help you go further. From lightweight styles that deliver all-day comfort to breathable, high-performance leggings that eliminate distractions, our running leggings work hard with every stride.
Keep cool and dry in Nike running leggings
Staying cool on the track is essential for your training – that's what running tights with Dri-FIT Technology were made for. This fabric wicks sweat from the skin's surface, where it can evaporate quickly, keeping you dry. Women's running leggings with mesh panels allow air to flow to high-heat areas – cooling you down, so you can focus on beating your PB.
Conquer long runs with no distractions
To reach the top, you need comfortable running leggings you can depend on. Super-stretchy fabrics make it easy to move without ever holding you back, giving you a full range of motion. And with no distractions, you can concentrate on perfecting every stride. Your body was made to run – and when you can move naturally, you'll feel your muscles working to their full potential. Plus, our women's running leggings are next-level soft and smooth, so they feel as good as they look.
Stash your stuff
Easy-access pockets in our running leggings for women keep your things safe when you're on the move. They let you easily store a key or card for your journey. Drop-in pockets mean you're out of the door and racking up the miles in no time. Larger zipped waistband pockets keep phones and electronic devices secure for peace of mind. With this hidden storage, your hands stay free, leaving you to focus on perfecting your form.
Run anywhere in our versatile running tights
Our women's running leggings bring style to the track, park and pavement. Classic details like the iconic swoosh celebrate our heritage design, while bold graphics give off must-have streetwear vibes. Whether you're pounding the pavement or upping your pace on the treadmill, Nike running leggings provide an ultra-flattering fit. Choose reflective leggings for running in the dark to make sure you're seen on early morning jogs or late-night sprints. They'll increase visibility and help you stand out in low light.
Go shorter, push harder
Think the length of your leggings doesn't matter? Think again. Full-length styles provide much-needed coverage in cooler weather, so you'll stay protected with no chance of overheating. Pick cropped and 7/8 leggings for running on warmer days, and when you want to push harder. With your ankles free, bends are easier and your legs stay cooler – so you feel even lighter on your feet.
Stay supported, mile after mile
Our running tights deliver light compression that braces leg muscles without holding them back. Smooth fabric hugs your body, providing just the right amount of support, exactly where you need it. With wide elasticated waistbands, your leggings will feel secure and stay in place from the first to the last step. Choose Nike running leggings with drawcords at the waist for an individual fit, or pick high-waisted tights for extra coverage and security.