Warm leggings for women: train in comfort
Supporting women's sports is a core part of what we do. That's why we make our winter leggings for women from innovative materials that trap the heat without weighing you down. Expect deep, no-roll waistbands that stay in place, no matter how much you move. Plus, supportive fabrics that hug your body for a streamlined silhouette. Fabric featuring four-way stretch gives you maximum confidence during every squat, lunge and stride. You'll spot the iconic Nike Swoosh across our collection, bringing a premium pop to your workout wardrobe.
Test your limits
Because your training regime doesn't stop during cold weather, we make women's thermal leggings for chilly conditions. For superior insulation, opt for styles featuring Nike Therma-FIT technology. This material helps to regulate your body temperature by locking in warmth—keeping your muscles and joints comfortable and protected. And once you start to work up a sweat, technical fibres let you shed the excess heat fast.
Small details, big difference
We understand that fine margins matter when it comes to sport. That's why we design every aspect of our women's winter leggings to help you feel your best. We're talking compressive fabrics that hold and sculpt for lasting comfort and confidence. Plus, seamless designs that minimise chafing as you move. We use materials that feel super-soft and smooth against your skin, so you can stay focused on your next move. Plus, lightweight and breathable fabrics keep you feeling fresh from the first rep to the last. When the intensity rises, designs with built-in mesh panels help improve airflow in key areas.
Show up for your team
Whether it's an after-work training session or a must-win weekend fixture, our winter leggings for women are designed for optimum performance. You'll find styles in simple neutral tones to blend easily with your team's kit, as well as bold colours to help you stand out from the crowd. Body-hugging fits and sleek, sculpting materials ensure your leggings are easy to layer. With super-stretchy weaves that give you the freedom to move in all directions, you can take on lightning-fast sprints and tough tackles with confidence.
Put in the miles
Stay on top of your running routine—whatever the weather—in Nike warm leggings for women. You'll find tough materials designed to stand the test of time, so you can train harder for longer. Once you start to sweat, our Nike Dri-FIT technology wicks sweat away from your skin, drawing it to the surface so it can dry faster. The result? You stay comfortable and focused on your goals. Want to keep your essentials handy? Look out for pairs with multiple zipped and drop-in pockets to hold phones, keys, snacks and more.
Our biggest mission yet
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose winter leggings for women with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.