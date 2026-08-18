Blue Trainers & Shoes

(199)
Book 2 'Tigers'
Book 2 'Tigers' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Book 2 'Tigers'
Basketball Shoes
£144.99
NikeSKIMS Rift Satin
NikeSKIMS Rift Satin Women's Shoes
NikeSKIMS Rift Satin
Women's Shoes
£154.99
Nike Revolution 7
Nike Revolution 7 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Revolution 7
Men's Road Running Shoes
£59.99
Caitlin 1 'Caitlin Blue'
Caitlin 1 'Caitlin Blue' Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Caitlin 1 'Caitlin Blue'
Basketball Shoes
£129.99
Nike Swoosh 1
Nike Swoosh 1 Baby/Toddler Shoes
Nike Swoosh 1
Baby/Toddler Shoes
£44.99
Nike Tennis Centre SE 'Florette'
Nike Tennis Centre SE 'Florette' Women's Shoes
Nike Tennis Centre SE 'Florette'
Women's Shoes
£109.99
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
£74.99
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 42
Women's Road Running Shoes
£129.99
Nike Infinity G NN
Nike Infinity G NN Golf Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Infinity G NN
Golf Shoes
£79.99
Nike Star Runner 5
Nike Star Runner 5 Baby/Toddler Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Star Runner 5
Baby/Toddler Shoes
£32.99
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Men's Shoes
£119.99
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Men's Shoes
£129.99
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
£84.99
Luka 5
Luka 5 Basketball Shoes
Luka 5
Basketball Shoes
£119.99
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Men's Shoes
£174.99
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Sport Renaissance'
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Sport Renaissance' Women's Shoes
Just In
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Sport Renaissance'
Women's Shoes
£189.99
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid Skate Shoes
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid
Skate Shoes
£84.99
Nike Ava X
Nike Ava X Men's shoes
Nike Ava X
Men's shoes
£109.99
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Men's shoes
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Men's shoes
£74.99
Nike Victori One
Nike Victori One Men's Slides
Nike Victori One
Men's Slides
£34.99
Nike Star Runner 5
Nike Star Runner 5 Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Star Runner 5
Older Kids' Running Shoes
£42.99
Jordan 1 Mid
Jordan 1 Mid Younger Kids' Shoes
Jordan 1 Mid
Younger Kids' Shoes
£64.99
Nike Cosmic Runner
Nike Cosmic Runner Baby & Toddler Shoes
Nike Cosmic Runner
Baby & Toddler Shoes
£29.99
Jordan 1 Low Alt SE
Jordan 1 Low Alt SE Little Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Jordan 1 Low Alt SE
Little Kids' Shoes
£59.99
Jordan Pointe
Jordan Pointe Women's Shoes
Jordan Pointe
Women's Shoes
£109.99
Nike Vapor 12
Nike Vapor 12 Men's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Vapor 12
Men's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
£144.99
Kobe IX Elite Low Protro
Kobe IX Elite Low Protro Basketball Shoes
Kobe IX Elite Low Protro
Basketball Shoes
£189.99
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro x LEGO® Collection
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
£134.99
Jordan All Game
Jordan All Game Men's Basketball Shoes
Jordan All Game
Men's Basketball Shoes
£74.99
Jordan Franchise
Jordan Franchise Older Kids' Slides
Jordan Franchise
Older Kids' Slides
£17.99
Nike Ava X Mesh
Nike Ava X Mesh Men's shoes
Nike Ava X Mesh
Men's shoes
£109.99
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Men's Slides
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Men's Slides
£54.99
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Women's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Women's Pregame Mules
£79.99
Nike GP Challenge 1.5 PRM
Nike GP Challenge 1.5 PRM Men's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
Nike GP Challenge 1.5 PRM
Men's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
£144.99
Nike Reax 8 TR
Nike Reax 8 TR Men's Workout Shoes
Nike Reax 8 TR
Men's Workout Shoes
£84.99
Nike GP Challenge 1.5 PRM
Nike GP Challenge 1.5 PRM Men's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike GP Challenge 1.5 PRM
Men's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
£144.99
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Men's Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Men's Shoes
£174.99
LeBron XXIII
LeBron XXIII Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII
Basketball Shoes
£184.99
Jordan NOLA
Jordan NOLA Women's Slide
Jordan NOLA
Women's Slide
£39.99
Kobe V
Kobe V Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Kobe V
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
£89.99
Kobe IX
Kobe IX Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Kobe IX
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
£89.99
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
£69.99
Jordan 23/7.2 EasyOn
Jordan 23/7.2 EasyOn Baby/Toddler Shoes
Jordan 23/7.2 EasyOn
Baby/Toddler Shoes
£44.99
Luka 5
Luka 5 Younger Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5
Younger Kids' Basketball Shoes
£59.99
Jordan OTDR
Jordan OTDR Baby/Toddler Sandals
Jordan OTDR
Baby/Toddler Sandals
£34.99
Luka 5
Luka 5 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
£74.99
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Baby & Toddler Shoes
Nike V5 RNR
Baby & Toddler Shoes
£42.99
Nike Vapor Lite 3
Nike Vapor Lite 3 Men's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Vapor Lite 3
Men's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
£79.99
Jordan Pointe
Jordan Pointe Women's Shoes
Jordan Pointe
Women's Shoes
£109.99
Nike Vapor 12
Nike Vapor 12 Men's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Vapor 12
Men's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
£144.99
Kobe IX Elite Low Protro
Kobe IX Elite Low Protro Basketball Shoes
Kobe IX Elite Low Protro
Basketball Shoes
£189.99
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro x LEGO® Collection
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
£134.99
Jordan All Game
Jordan All Game Men's Basketball Shoes
Jordan All Game
Men's Basketball Shoes
£74.99
Jordan Franchise
Jordan Franchise Older Kids' Slides
Jordan Franchise
Older Kids' Slides
£17.99
Nike Ava X Mesh
Nike Ava X Mesh Men's shoes
Nike Ava X Mesh
Men's shoes
£109.99
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Men's Slides
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Men's Slides
£54.99
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Women's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Women's Pregame Mules
£79.99
Nike GP Challenge 1.5 PRM
Nike GP Challenge 1.5 PRM Men's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
Nike GP Challenge 1.5 PRM
Men's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
£144.99
Nike Reax 8 TR
Nike Reax 8 TR Men's Workout Shoes
Nike Reax 8 TR
Men's Workout Shoes
£84.99
Nike GP Challenge 1.5 PRM
Nike GP Challenge 1.5 PRM Men's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike GP Challenge 1.5 PRM
Men's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
£144.99
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Men's Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Men's Shoes
£174.99
LeBron XXIII
LeBron XXIII Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII
Basketball Shoes
£184.99
Jordan NOLA
Jordan NOLA Women's Slide
Jordan NOLA
Women's Slide
£39.99
Kobe V
Kobe V Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Kobe V
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
£89.99
Kobe IX
Kobe IX Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Kobe IX
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
£89.99
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
£69.99
Jordan 23/7.2 EasyOn
Jordan 23/7.2 EasyOn Baby/Toddler Shoes
Jordan 23/7.2 EasyOn
Baby/Toddler Shoes
£44.99
Luka 5
Luka 5 Younger Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5
Younger Kids' Basketball Shoes
£59.99
Jordan OTDR
Jordan OTDR Baby/Toddler Sandals
Jordan OTDR
Baby/Toddler Sandals
£34.99
Luka 5
Luka 5 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
£74.99
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Baby & Toddler Shoes
Nike V5 RNR
Baby & Toddler Shoes
£42.99
Nike Vapor Lite 3
Nike Vapor Lite 3 Men's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Vapor Lite 3
Men's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
£79.99

Blue shoes and trainers: discover your potential

From tough runs to hardcore circuits and limit-busting gym routines, our edit of blue trainers has options to suit every sport and discipline. You'll find a choice of high-profile and low-profile designs to match your movement style. You can go for close-fitting pairs for a secure, locked-in feel, or opt for the flexibility of lace-up fastenings. Underfoot, shock-absorbing cushioning gives you the protection you need to power through. We began our company journey with a pair of running shoes. So, it's no surprise that making pro-quality footwear is a core part of what we do.


Support your performance


Because honing your prowess puts unique demands on your body, we build our blue trainers with supportive cushioning underfoot. Our ReactX foam gives you a plush, comfortable ride with a lightweight feel. Plus, its energy-returning properties help drive you forward when the going gets tough. For springy, responsive wear, choose blue trainers fitted with our iconic Air units. They soak up the power of your movements. Then they snap back into place to propel you towards your goal.


Stay grounded


Find the right footwear to suit your environment in our range of blue shoes. For training on hard urban surfaces, look for durable rubber outsoles with lightly textured designs. They give you the control and confidence you need without adding unwanted bulk. Plus, they're built to stand up to plenty of wear. When it's time to head out into the open country, we have specialist trail shoes to help you enjoy the journey. Directional treads provide exceptional traction on wet or uneven ground. Meanwhile, water-resistant materials and snugly fitted collars keep out rain, dirt and debris.


Fly through your training


The right sports shoes set you free to move. That's why we make our blue sneakers with top-spec uppers that promote a natural range of movement. Look out for flexible fibres that stretch with you. We also have blue trainers with breathable properties, which allow air to flow around your feet. That means you can shed excess heat fast and stay fresh for longer. Building your strength and stamina in the gym? Choose pairs with Hyperlift plates built into the soles for added stability and confidence.


Showcase your style


You want to work hard. And you want to look good doing it. Our blue trainers come in a choice of colourways to match your vibe. Go for pale blue shoes for a softer look, or choose royal blue trainers for a vibrant, confident feel. Looking for versatile footwear that goes with anything? A pair of dark blue trainers fits the bill perfectly.


The future of sport


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose Nike blue trainers with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. Plus, since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste.