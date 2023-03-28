Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Tops & T-Shirts
        3. /
      3. Long Sleeve Shirts

      Kids Long Sleeve Shirts

      Graphic T-ShirtsLong Sleeve ShirtsShort Sleeve ShirtsSleeveless & Tank TopsKits & JerseysPolos
      Kids 
      (0)
      Boys
      Girls
      Shop by Promotion 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Size Range 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Countries 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Neck Style 
      (0)
      Lined 
      (0)
      NBA 
      (0)
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Running Top
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Running Top
      £37.95
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Boys') Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
      £22.95
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Crop Top
      Sold Out
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Crop Top
      £27.95
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') 1/2-Zip Running Top (Extended Size)
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Girls') 1/2-Zip Running Top (Extended Size)
      Nike Therma-FIT One
      Nike Therma-FIT One Older Kids' Long-Sleeve Training Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT One
      Older Kids' Long-Sleeve Training Top
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Running Top
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Running Top
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike Older Kids' Football Drill Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike
      Older Kids' Football Drill Top
      £49.95
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Older Kids' Football Drill Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Older Kids' Football Drill Top
      Nike Therma-FIT Academy Winter Warrior
      Nike Therma-FIT Academy Winter Warrior Older Kids' Football Drill Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT Academy Winter Warrior
      Older Kids' Football Drill Top
      Nike ACG Icon Fleece Polartec® 'Wolf Tree'
      Nike ACG Icon Fleece Polartec® 'Wolf Tree' Older Kids' Oversized Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ACG Icon Fleece Polartec® 'Wolf Tree'
      Older Kids' Oversized Hoodie
      £79.95
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Sweatshirt
      £37.95
      FFF Strike
      FFF Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Drill Top
      Sustainable Materials
      FFF Strike
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Drill Top
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Older Kids' Pullover Football Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Older Kids' Pullover Football Hoodie
      £44.95
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' Sweatshirt
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' Sweatshirt
      £49.95
      Nike Sportswear Repeat
      Nike Sportswear Repeat Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Repeat
      Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Therma-FIT One
      Nike Therma-FIT One Older Kids' Long-Sleeve Training Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT One
      Older Kids' Long-Sleeve Training Top
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
      £74.95
      Nike Speckled Fleece Crew
      Nike Speckled Fleece Crew Younger Kids' Crew
      Nike Speckled Fleece Crew
      Younger Kids' Crew
      Nike
      Nike Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Training Hoodie
      Nike
      Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Training Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Winterized Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Boys') Winterized Full-Zip Hoodie
      £89.95
      Nike Sportswear Hybrid
      Nike Sportswear Hybrid Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Hybrid
      Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
      Nike Icon Fleece
      Nike Icon Fleece Older Kids' Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
      Nike Icon Fleece
      Older Kids' Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
      £54.95
      Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
      Los Angeles Lakers Courtside Older Kids' Nike NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
      Older Kids' Nike NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      £54.95
      Jordan
      Jordan Older Kids' (Boys') Pullover Hoodie
      Jordan
      Older Kids' (Boys') Pullover Hoodie