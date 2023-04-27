Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Football
        2. /
      2. Clothing
        3. /
      3. Tracksuits

      Football Tracksuits

      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Kids 
      (0)
      Shop by Promotion 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Countries 
      (0)
      France
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Kit Type 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Nike Academy
      Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Global Football Tracksuit
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Academy
      Men's Dri-FIT Global Football Tracksuit
      £72.95
      Nike F.C.
      Nike F.C. Men's Football Tracksuit
      Nike F.C.
      Men's Football Tracksuit
      £89.95
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Away
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Away Baby/Toddler Jordan Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Away
      Baby/Toddler Jordan Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      £54.95
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23 Kids' Football Tracksuit
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Kids' Football Tracksuit
      £59.95
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Men's Football Tracksuit Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Men's Football Tracksuit Jacket
      £54.95
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Woven Football Tracksuit
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
      Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Woven Football Tracksuit
      £124.95
      Liverpool F.C. Strike
      Liverpool F.C. Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit Jacket
      Liverpool F.C. Strike
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit Jacket
      £69.95
      F.C. Barcelona Strike
      F.C. Barcelona Strike Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
      F.C. Barcelona Strike
      Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
      £59.95
      F.C. Barcelona Strike
      F.C. Barcelona Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      F.C. Barcelona Strike
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      £114.95
      Liverpool F.C. Strike
      Liverpool F.C. Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Tracksuit
      Liverpool F.C. Strike
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Tracksuit
      £109.95
      Inter Milan Strike
      Inter Milan Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      Inter Milan Strike
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      £109.95
      Galatasaray Strike
      Galatasaray Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Tracksuit
      Galatasaray Strike
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Tracksuit
      £114.95
      Liverpool F.C. Academy Pro
      Liverpool F.C. Academy Pro Men's Knit Football Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Liverpool F.C. Academy Pro
      Men's Knit Football Jacket
      £74.95
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Baby/Toddler Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Baby/Toddler Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      £54.95
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
      Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      £114.95
      Inter Milan Academy Pro
      Inter Milan Academy Pro Men's Full-Zip Knit Football Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Inter Milan Academy Pro
      Men's Full-Zip Knit Football Jacket
      £74.95
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Women's Knit Football Tracksuit
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Women's Knit Football Tracksuit
      £64.95
      F.C. Barcelona Strike
      F.C. Barcelona Strike Baby/Toddler Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
      F.C. Barcelona Strike
      Baby/Toddler Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
      £54.95
      F.C. Barcelona Strike
      F.C. Barcelona Strike Baby Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
      F.C. Barcelona Strike
      Baby Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
      £54.95
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Knit Football Tracksuit
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
      Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Knit Football Tracksuit
      £89.95
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      £59.95
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Woven Football Tracksuit
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
      Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Woven Football Tracksuit
      £89.95
      F.C. Barcelona Strike
      F.C. Barcelona Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
      F.C. Barcelona Strike
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
      £89.95
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      £89.95

      Football tracksuits: play at your peak

      Whether you're warming up, cooling down or powering through—our football tracksuits will keep you protected. With streamlined silhouettes, you can train or play without distractions. Cheering on your squad from the sidelines? Check out oversized designs made for layering. You'll appreciate practical touches like zip-up pockets to safely store your essentials. You can also count on comfort-enhancing features like zip guards under your chin.


      Because playing the beautiful game usually works up a sweat, we make Nike football tracksuits from high-performance fabrics. Our Dri-FIT fibres wick away moisture from your skin and bring it to the surface so it can evaporate fast, keeping you cool and focused for longer. And when it's time to shed those layers, look out for practical ankle zips that mean you don't even have to remove your boots.


      At Nike, we've always believed young sports players deserve top-quality apparel. That's why we make our junior Nike training football kits from the same pro-quality fabrics we use for our adults range. Plus, because youngsters love to channel their heroes, you'll find football team tracksuits inspired by leading international clubs.


      Protecting the future of our planet is a team effort, and at Nike we're committed to doing our part. Wherever we can, we make our apparel with recycled polyester spun from plastic bottles diverted from landfill and nylon yarn recycled from materials like old carpets and fishing nets. We're not at our goal yet, but we're getting there. To join us, choose football tracksuits with the Sustainable Materials tag.