      CR7
      CR7 Older Kids' Pullover Football Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      CR7
      Older Kids' Pullover Football Hoodie
      £59.95
      Nike Phantom GX Club MG
      Nike Phantom GX Club MG Multi-ground Football Boots
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Phantom GX Club MG
      Multi-ground Football Boots
      £54.95
      Nike Therma-FIT Academy
      Nike Therma-FIT Academy Football Gloves
      Bestseller
      Nike Therma-FIT Academy
      Football Gloves
      £22.95
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite FG
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite FG Firm-Ground Football Boot
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite FG
      Firm-Ground Football Boot
      Nike F.C.
      Nike F.C. Men's Football Tracksuit
      Nike F.C.
      Men's Football Tracksuit
      £89.95
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Pro FG
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Pro FG Firm-Ground Football Boot
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Pro FG
      Firm-Ground Football Boot
      £134.95
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Pro FG
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Pro FG Firm-Ground Football Boot
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Pro FG
      Firm-Ground Football Boot
      £144.95
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Men's Short-Sleeve Football Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Men's Short-Sleeve Football Top
      £16.95
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Dream Speed Superfly 9 Academy MG
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Dream Speed Superfly 9 Academy MG Multi-Ground Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Dream Speed Superfly 9 Academy MG
      Multi-Ground Football Boot
      £89.95
      Nike
      Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
      Bestseller
      Nike
      Kids' Backpack (20L)
      £27.95
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Fourth
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Fourth Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Fourth
      Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      £32.95
      Nike Mercurial Lite
      Nike Mercurial Lite Football Shinguards
      Nike Mercurial Lite
      Football Shinguards
      £24.95
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy MG
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy MG Multi-Ground Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy MG
      Multi-Ground Football Boot
      £84.95
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Men's Football Tracksuit Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Men's Football Tracksuit Jacket
      £54.95
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Dream Speed Vapor 15 Academy MG
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Dream Speed Vapor 15 Academy MG Multi-Ground Football Boots
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Dream Speed Vapor 15 Academy MG
      Multi-Ground Football Boots
      £79.95
      Nike Tiempo Legend 9 Elite SG-Pro Anti-Clog Traction
      Nike Tiempo Legend 9 Elite SG-Pro Anti-Clog Traction Soft-Ground Football Boot
      Nike Tiempo Legend 9 Elite SG-Pro Anti-Clog Traction
      Soft-Ground Football Boot
      £214.95
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Men's Football Drill Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Men's Football Drill Top
      £32.95
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Older Kids' Knit Football Tracksuit
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Older Kids' Knit Football Tracksuit
      £54.95
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Dream Speed Superfly 9 Academy TF
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Dream Speed Superfly 9 Academy TF Older Kids' Turf Football Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Dream Speed Superfly 9 Academy TF
      Older Kids' Turf Football Shoes
      £72.95
      LeBron x Liverpool F.C.
      LeBron x Liverpool F.C. Men's Nike Dri-FIT Stadium Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      LeBron x Liverpool F.C.
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Stadium Football Shirt
      £74.95
      Nike Jr. Goalkeeper Match
      Nike Jr. Goalkeeper Match Older Kids' Football Gloves
      Bestseller
      Nike Jr. Goalkeeper Match
      Older Kids' Football Gloves
      £17.95
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Pro FG
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Pro FG Firm-Ground Football Boot
      Sold Out
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Pro FG
      Firm-Ground Football Boot
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Older Kids' Knit Football Pants
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Older Kids' Knit Football Pants
      £32.95
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Knit Football Tracksuit
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
      Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Knit Football Tracksuit
      £89.95

      Nike Black Friday football: gear up to play

      Bench your old kit and grab fresh deals in our Nike Black Friday football sale. We're talking sportswear that helps you perform at your best, from essential, supportive sports bras and comfy socks to sweat-wicking tops and shorts. When cold weather is your real opponent, our stretchy leggings, warm joggers and close-fitting drill tops help regulate your body's heat.

      Need new footwear? Our football boots are built for speed. Shop your favourite styles in your colourway of choice—you can even get your pair personalised. We've got boots for every type of ground, whether it's hard, soft or 4G. Moulded studs help you achieve precise sprints and turns, while supportive ankle fabrics and cushioning give that extra bounce.

      Whether you're playing or cheering in the stands, we've got the gear for you. Get Nike Black Friday football deals on breathable tops that keep you cool and focused. Look out for styles with Dri-FIT fabric—it wicks sweat away from the skin, so it can dry fast. Meanwhile, our weather-beating outerwear lets you show up to support, no matter how cold it gets.