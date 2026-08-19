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Nike Black Friday Football Deals 2026

Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Dri-FIT Football Shorts
28% off
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8 Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy 'Erling Haaland'
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy 'Erling Haaland' Older Kids' Multi-ground Football Boot
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy 'Erling Haaland'
Older Kids' Multi-ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike United Jr Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike United Jr Phantom 6 Low Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
Nike United Jr Phantom 6 Low Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy 'Erling Haaland'
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy 'Erling Haaland' Older Kids' Turf Football Shoe
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy 'Erling Haaland'
Older Kids' Turf Football Shoe
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8 Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy Multi-ground Football Boot
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy
Multi-ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
30% off
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Top
30% off
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Academy
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Academy Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Academy
Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
30% off
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy 'Erling Haaland'
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy 'Erling Haaland' Older Kids' Artificial-grass Football Boot
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy 'Erling Haaland'
Older Kids' Artificial-grass Football Boot
30% off
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
30% off
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Kylian Mbappé Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8 Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
28% off
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite 'Erling Haaland'
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite 'Erling Haaland' Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite 'Erling Haaland'
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
29% off
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Pro 'Erling Haaland'
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Pro 'Erling Haaland' Older Kids' Multi-ground Football Boot
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Pro 'Erling Haaland'
Older Kids' Multi-ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy 'Erling Haaland'
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy 'Erling Haaland' Multi-ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy 'Erling Haaland'
Multi-ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro 'Erling Haaland'
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro 'Erling Haaland' Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro 'Erling Haaland'
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Academy+
Nike Academy+ Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy+
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
28% off
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
30% off

Nike Black Friday football: gear up to play 2026

Whenever and however you play the beautiful game, get the gear you need for less with our Nike Black Friday football deals. Upgrade your kit with pro-quality fabrics and tackle tough conditions in all-weather layers. Team tops and shorts with football boots that are engineered for precise control and deadly strikes—and you're all set for your next must-win match.


Because working hard means working up a sweat, you'll find apparel in our Nike Black Friday football sale featuring our acclaimed Nike Dri-FIT technology. Moisture-wicking fabrics draw perspiration to the surface of the clothing so it can dry quickly. Meanwhile, breathable weaves allow air to flow around your body, meaning you stay cool and collected for longer. Plus, with streamlined silhouettes and added-stretch fibres for easy movement, you can stay focused on the on-pitch action.


At Nike, we're passionate about inspiring the next generation of sports superstars. That's why we make our football kits for juniors from the same pro-quality materials we use for our adult range. Our football boots have cutting-edge features like engineered textures for added ball control, and off-centre lacing for a clean strike zone. And because youngsters love to channel their on-pitch icons as they play, you'll find apparel in our Nike Black Friday football sale inspired by the world's most renowned clubs and players.