Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (3 Pairs)

Best everyday socks
Bryan58a80bf2267e454184138316fc33a566
Nike socks always comfortable always a win
Upgrade your everyday. We took our signature socks and elevated them in every way. From softer yarns that retain their shape, cloud-like cushioning for ultimate comfort and an updated fit that will stay snug—they make every step a getaway.
Nike Everyday Elevated
Upgrade your everyday. We took our signature socks and elevated them in every way. From softer yarns that retain their shape, cloud-like cushioning for ultimate comfort and an updated fit that will stay snug—they make every step a getaway.
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
4.3 stars
Best everyday socks
Bryan58a80bf2267e454184138316fc33a566
Nike socks always comfortable always a win
Best Socks
EricL509285718
Read the review about the seems but I didn’t have that issue. These are the best Nike socks I’ve had in awhile. I hope they last for the price. They are better than almost all of the Nike socks other than the unicorns. I am very very picky with socks. I’ve bought almost all the pairs from Nike and these hopefully last for a long time they are super comfortable and stay up with out cutting off your circulation in your feet.
Seams Are Not It
Jojo211469690
The toe seams are all over the place. There seems to be a significant quality decline compared to the previous dri-fit models in terms of the stitching. They seemed fine otherwise but the top of the toes look terrible and bumpy.
Nike Everyday Elevated