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Recycled Materials
Nike Energy
Older Kids' Repel Football Woven Pants
£54.99
Available for click and collect at checkout
Free Pick-up
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
Nike took the football world by storm 30 years ago. These water-repellent pants have the same details as those timeless mid-'90s designs, but with the tech to stand up to the modern game.
- Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/Court Blue/Pink Foam/Court Blue
- Style: IO5794-410
Nike Energy
£54.99
Nike took the football world by storm 30 years ago. These water-repellent pants have the same details as those timeless mid-'90s designs, but with the tech to stand up to the modern game.
Product Details
- Embroidered Swoosh logo
- 85% polyester/15% elastane
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/Court Blue/Pink Foam/Court Blue
- Style: IO5794-410
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 4'5" (135cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Full length: falls below the ankle
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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Nike Energy
£54.99