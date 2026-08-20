Recycled Materials
Nike Club
Golf Dri-FIT Unstructured Cap
Course ready and a conversation starter, this mid-rise Club cap is inspired by Nike's first golf athlete, Seve Ballesteros. When he needed a Nike visor before a major, Ballesteros improvised one by adding his own Nike logos to one he bought in the pro shop. This masterful piece of improvisation turned heads and was years ahead of its time—40 to be exact.
- Colour Shown: Sail/College Navy
- Style: IR0967-133
Nike Club
Course ready and a conversation starter, this mid-rise Club cap is inspired by Nike's first golf athlete, Seve Ballesteros. When he needed a Nike visor before a major, Ballesteros improvised one by adding his own Nike logos to one he bought in the pro shop. This masterful piece of improvisation turned heads and was years ahead of its time—40 to be exact.
Benefits
- Nike Club caps feature a mid-rise design with classic style, making them versatile for any occasion.
- Cotton twill feels soft and smooth on your skin for easy, all-day wear.
- The mid-rise design fits just above the head for a versatile profile that's casual and easy to style.
- Back closure is adjustable using the metal slider. Excess back strap can be neatly tucked into the sweatband.
Product Details
- Embroidered eyelets
- 100% cotton
- Hand-wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Sail/College Navy
- Style: IR0967-133
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
No reviews
Nike Club