Nike Club Golf Dri-FIT Unstructured Cap

Course ready and a conversation starter, this mid-rise Club cap is inspired by Nike's first golf athlete, Seve Ballesteros. When he needed a Nike visor before a major, Ballesteros improvised one by adding his own Nike logos to one he bought in the pro shop. This masterful piece of improvisation turned heads and was years ahead of its time—40 to be exact.

Colour Shown: Sail/College Navy

Style: IR0967-133