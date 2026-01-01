 
image 1 of 5
Nike 'City Pack' Men's T-Shirt - Dark Smoke Grey/Cool Grey/Grey Fog

Nike 'City Pack'

Men's T-Shirt

£37.99
Select SizeSize Guide
Free Pick-up
Available for click and collect at checkout

The Air Max lineage is full of distinct characters, each with their own personal style. Let's celebrate 'em.


  • Colour Shown: Dark Smoke Grey/Cool Grey/Grey Fog
  • Style: IQ3765-070

Nike 'City Pack'

£37.99

The Air Max lineage is full of distinct characters, each with their own personal style. Let's celebrate 'em.

Product Details

  • 100% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Dark Smoke Grey/Cool Grey/Grey Fog
  • Style: IQ3765-070

Size & Fit

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (0)

No reviews

Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike 'City Pack'.

    Nike 'City Pack' Men's T-Shirt

    Nike 'City Pack'

    £37.99

    Complete the look