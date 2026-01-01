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Nike 'City Pack'
Men's T-Shirt
£37.99
Available for click and collect at checkout
Free Pick-up
The Air Max lineage is full of distinct characters, each with their own personal style. Let's celebrate 'em.
- Colour Shown: Dark Smoke Grey/Cool Grey/Grey Fog
- Style: IQ3765-070
Nike 'City Pack'
£37.99
The Air Max lineage is full of distinct characters, each with their own personal style. Let's celebrate 'em.
Product Details
- 100% cotton
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Dark Smoke Grey/Cool Grey/Grey Fog
- Style: IQ3765-070
Size & Fit
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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Nike 'City Pack'
£37.99